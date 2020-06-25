Sargent, Morales fighting for Bundesliga survival in final week

Josh Sargent and Alfredo Morales have both done well for their respective Bundesliga teams this season, but one will ultimately suffer relegation by season’s end.

The German Bundesliga’s final slate of matches takes place this weekend with both Werder Bremen and Fortuna Dusseldorf at risk of losing their top-flight status. Bremen is 17th in the league table and is coming off a 3-1 loss to Mainz on Saturday.

Sargent started and played 90 minutes for Florian Kohfeldt’s team, but was ineffective in helping them grab a needed three points. The 19-year-old has played well down the stretch for Bremen and has three goals and two assists in 27 league appearances this campaign.

Bremen needs a win against Cologne at home on June 27th for any chance of remaining in the Bundesliga next season. Should they draw or lose against Cologne, they will be relegated to the 2. Bundesliga for the first time in club history.

A win over the 14th-place visitors could also see them relegated, should 16th-place Fortuna Dusseldorf do enough against 12th-place Union Berlin. Dusseldorf is two points clear of Bremen at the bottom of the league table, but know a win will still see Fortuna face a relegation playoff against the third-ranked team from the 2. Bundesliga.

Stuttgart is second in the 2. Bundesliga table with 55 points and is led by American manager Pellegrino Matarazzo. Hamburg currently occupies the playoff place with 54 points, while FC Heidenheim is fourth with 52. There are two more match days in the second division, starting with Sunday’s full slate of matches.

Morales dressed but did not play in Dusseldorf’s 1-1 draw with Augsburg on Saturday, the third draw out of the club’s last five league matches. The 30-year-old veteran has scored one goal and registered two assists in 26 league appearances this season.

Fellow American Zack Steffen has returned to training for Dusseldorf over the last few weeks, but seems unlikely to feature due to lack of fitness. The Manchester City loanee made 17 appearances before injuries caused him to miss the second-half of the league season.

Whatever happens on Matchday 34, one American player will be seeing his team relegation by season’s end. A second player could join them in the 2. Bundesliga player should their team not win the relegation playoff later this summer.

Both Dusseldorf and Bremen have struggled for majority of the season, but could find some success with their backs against the wall.