Galaxy and Katai part ways after racist posts by Katai's wife

The LA Galaxy have parted ways with Serbian Winger Aleksandar Katai, announcing his departure two days after the 29-year-old’s wife posted racist remarks on her Instagram story in response to the George Floyd protests.

Tea Katai posted a picture of the protestors with a caption in Serbian that translates to, “Kill the shits.” Another depicted a Black woman running and carrying shoeboxes with the caption: “Black Nikes Matter.”

When your wife ruins your career… Aleksander Katai wife “kill the shits” pic.twitter.com/JRIoR6Q8w3 — 𝕸𝖔𝖙𝖔𝖗𝖏𝖔𝖍𝖓 (@MotorJohn121) June 3, 2020

While the posts were taken down quickly, Galaxy fans reacted immediately as they shared screenshots across social media. Galaxy fans demanded justice for Floyd and the removal of Katai from the team’s roster.

On June 3, Katai released a statement addressing his wife’s remarks and assuring Galaxy fans that he neither shared nor tolerated the views expressed in the posts, and he takes full responsibility for the mistake.

The Galaxy met with Katai the following morning to discuss the comments made by his wife. No information was disclosed about the meeting, however, less than 24 hours later, the club made the announcement.

The Galaxy signed the Serbian free agent in December using Targeted Allocation Money. Katai spent the previous two seasons with the Chicago Fire, where he had 18 goals and 12 assists in 64 appearances.

Katai was brought in to be a replacement for French winger Romain Alessandrini, who occupied a Designated Player spot.