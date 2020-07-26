Premier League's final day sees Manchester United and Chelsea grab UCL spots, Aston Villa survives

The final day of the English Premier League season always delivers drama, and Sunday’s finale was no different.

Chelsea and Manchester United clinched the final two Champions League places with victories on the final matchday, while Aston Villa completed an improbable escape, securing a draw to avoid relegation.

First-half goals from Mason Mount and Olivier Giroud gave Chelsea a convincing 2-0 win over Wolves, which ultimately dropped out of the final Europa League qualification spot with the defeat. Mason’s wonderfully-taken free kick broke the deadlock from Stamford Bridge before Giroud powered his way to a second team goal in a three minute span.

Manchester United was left frustrated after the opening 45 minutes at the KP Stadium, but scored its opening goal thanks to Bruno Fernandes in a 2-0 win. Former United defender Jonny Evans fouled Anthony Martial in the penalty area, giving the Portuguese playmaker the chance to score his eighth league goal of the season.

Evans was sent off for Leicester City in stoppage time after a dangerous tackle on Scott McTominay. Jesse Lingard came off the bench to add an insurance goal for the Red Devils, who finish in third place via goal difference.

Aston Villa survives

Aston Villa fought off relegation from the EPL after a 1-1 draw at West Ham United.

The Villains held their own at the London Stadium, despite being out possessed for most of the match. Jack Grealish’s blistering effort in the 84th minute beat Lukasz Fabianski to put the Villains ahead, but Andriy Yarmolenko’s deflected effort tied things up in the 86th.

Despite pushing for a winning goal, the Villains did enough by hanging on for a point in London. Dean Smith’s side ended the season on a strong note, defeating Crystal Palace and Arsenal while also drawing at Everton.

With Aston Villa staying up, both Watford and AFC Bournemouth will join Norwich City in the EFL Championship next season. Watford lost 3-2 at Arsenal while Bournemouth’s 3-1 win over Everton at Goodison Park wasn’t good enough, finishing one point behind Villa in the final standings.

Arsenal raced out a 3-0 first-half lead with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scoring twice and Kieran Tierney netting his first goal for the club, but Hayden Mullins’ side fought back to make things interesting. Troy Deeney scored from the penalty spot before halftime, while Danny Welbeck pulled the Hornets to one after netting against his former club.

Watford though ultimately could not find a few more goals, dooming them to relegation.

Eddie Howe’s side was the only one in the bottom four to pick up a victory, winning 3-1 at Goodison Park. The Cherries got an early penalty kick goal from Joshua King after Richarlison was whistled for handball. Moise Kean’s tap-in finish in the 41st minute though tied it up for Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

Dominic Solanke continued his strong recent run of form, putting Bournemouth back up before halftime. Junior Stanislas’ finish in the 80th minute sealed the win for the Cherries, but ultimately proved to be a consolation with Villa’s result at West Ham.

Here’s a full rundown of Sunday’s action:

Manchester City 5 – Norwich City 0

Crystal Palace 1 – Tottenham 1

Newcastle United 1 – Liverpool 3

Leicester City 0 – Manchester United 1

Chelsea 2 – Wolves 0

West Ham United 1 – Aston Villa 1

Everton 1 – Bournemouth 3

Burnley 1 – Brighton & Hove Albion 2

Arsenal 3 – Watford 2

Southampton 3 – Sheffield United 1