Atlanta United signs Mexican winger Jurgen Damm

Mexican international and former Tigres midfielder Jurgen Damm is headed to Atlanta United.

The free agent acquisition, announced on Wednesday, was made possible due to the Five Stripes obtaining Damm’s Discovery Rights in a trade with Houston Dynamo in exchange for $50,000 in General Allocation Money.

“It’s exciting to add a player with Jürgen’s pedigree and winning mentality and we’re looking for ward to welcoming him to the club,” Atlanta United Vice President and Technical Director Carlos Bocanegra said. “Jürgen is versatile to play on either wing, and with his pace and ability to beat defenders 1v1 to deliver a cross, he gives us another valuable weapon in our attack.”

Damm’s pace earned him the title of second fastest player in the world, according to Marca. A study conducted by Mexican side Pachuca, and backed by FIFA, found Damm capable of reaching 35.25 km per hour back in 2015. His electrifying speed placed him just behind Gareth Bale in the top spot, and above household names such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Wayne Rooney.

The 27-year old has a wealth of experience for Mexican clubs, with the majority of his professional appearances coming for Tigres. Damm won four championships with Tigres after winning Liga MX Apertura in consecutive years from 2015-2017. He also won the Liga MX Clausura title in 2019. Damm’s contract expired following the 2019-2020 season.

The midfielder has 12 caps for Mexico. His one goal for El Tri comes in a World Cup Qualifying match against Honduras in 2015.

Damm will occupy one of Atlanta’s international spots, and will join the team after the MLS is Back Tournament in Orlando, Florida that is taking place later this month.

The signing gives head coach Frank de Boer yet another attacking threat in a squad that already has Ezequiel Barco and Pity Martinez, as well as the injured all-star Josef Martinez.