Carranza a potential replacement up top for Inter Miami in Robinson's absence

Inter Miami is down a starting striker option.

Robbie Robinson has been ruled out of the MLS is Back Tournament after he had to leave the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort to tend to personal matters, according to the Miami Herald. MLS protocol stipulates that players cannot rejoin their teams if they leave the bubble, and as such Inter Miami will not be able to count on Robinson.

Sources told SBI that the rookie forward was with the group over the weekend but did not participate in training.

“It’s a significant loss, no doubt,” said Inter Miami head coach Diego Alonso on a videoconference on Monday. “He’s a player that had played the first two games with us, but we understand his reasons. We’ll have to find a way to make do without him. We have other players who also can do the job in a good way, so we are at ease and supporting the players that will play.”

Robinson had started Inter Miami’s first two games of the regular season prior to the league’s pause because of the pandemic outbreak, but his absence for the competition in Orlando, Florida, means Alonso will have to turn to someone else up top.

Julian Carranza and Juan Agudelo are the likeliest players to start at the 9 spot now. Agudelo is the more experienced option of the two and got the nod in a preseason match with the starting group back in February, but Carranza was out injured for that one and may be the preferred choice given his nose for goal and overall style of play.

“Julian wasn’t able to be with us during the first two games because he was out with an injury that did not allow him to be an option,” said Alonso. “But he is available now and the position that he can play on the field, as is public knowledge, is clearly at center forward. Surely, he will be able to help us in that position.

“We think he’s someone that is young but that can give us a lot. He’s going to be able to give us minutes, he’s going to be able to give us game, he’s going to be able to give us characteristics that we like. We’re confident he will give a lot to the team.”

Carranza is fully recovered from the foot injury sustained in preseason, and will be hoping to get the nod in the tournament opener on Wednesday against Orlando City.

Even if he does not, Carranza is likely to play a role for Inter Miami at some point given that there is now one less option up top following Robinson’s departure.

“It doesn’t effect us,” said Alonso of Robinson’s exit. “It doesn’t effect us in terms of the game plan or the team’s ability to function. It is just that we lost an important player and someone we appreciate.”