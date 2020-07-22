Charlotte FC reveals their new name, colors, and crest

Charlotte’s MLS expansion team has a name, a crest, and colors.

The team will be called Charlotte FC and carry a blue, black, and white color scheme when they begin play in the 2022 season. They were supposed to get started next year, but the city will have to wait a year thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tam decided to move forward with their branding reveal anyway, though,

“Charlotte FC is part of an exciting new era for sports in Charlotte and the Carolinas. Today’s unveiling of our name, colors and crest will be remembered as one of the most exciting days in our club’s history,” Tom Glick, President of Tepper Sports and Entertainment, said. “Our fans have been at the heart of creating this brand. This is a large and growing group of soccer fans who, like us, have a passion for the game and big goals and ambitions. We will keep building together with them and delivering a club to which they belong.”

The club’s crest draws inspiration from the city’s history as the first permanent branch of the United States Mint as well as the city being known as the Queen City. The team’s color scheme matches that of the Carolina Panthers NFL franchise, who share an ownership group with the new MLS expansion team

The four pointed crown represents that nickname as well as the four wards of uptown Charlotte. The circular design is for the city’s historic reputation for producing coins and its reputation as a financial capital in the United States. The crest contains the phrase “Minted 2022” to represent the team’s first season of play.

“The Charlotte FC brand truly embodies our city with a design that reflects Charlotte’s rich history,” said Charlotte FC Owner David Tepper. “When we were awarded the team in December, I spoke about this club bringing the city together. To reach the point where our fans can actually know our name and see our colors is a significant milestone.”