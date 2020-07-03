DFB Pokal final headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV

A domestic double is on the table for Bayern Munich this weekend as the freshly re-minted Bundesliga champions look to capture the DFB Pokal. On the other side of the matchup is Bayer Leverkusen, who will hope to have learned from the 4-2 defeat at the hands of Bayern last month.

In Italy, Lazio’s Serie A title hopes are sill alive and it squares off with a credible threat in AC Milan on Saturday. It wouldn’t mind a little help in the form of Torino upsetting Juventus on earlier in the day to help close the four point gap.

Action picks back up in Mexico on Satruday an Sunday with the opening round of the Copa por Mexico. The 15 match friendly tournament features some of Liga MX’s best, headlined by Club América and Tigres playing their opening games Friday evening.

If you haven’t yet, be sure to sign up for your free trial of fuboTV and ESPN+ for all your soccer streaming needs.

Here are this week’s soccer viewing options:

Friday

La Liga

4 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Atlético Madrid vs Mallorca

Copa por Mexico

7 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Mazatlan vs Tigres UANL

9:55 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – América vs Toluca

Saturday

Premier League

7:30 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Norwich City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

10 a.m. -NBC Sports Gold – Leicester City vs Crystal Palace

10 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth

12:30 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Arsenal

3 p.m. -NBCSN, ffuboTV – Chelsea vs Watford

DFB Pokal

2 p.m. -ESPN2, ESPN Deportes – Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern München

La Liga

11 a.m. –fuboTV – Celta de Vigo vs Real Betis

1:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Real Valladolid vs Deportivo Alavés

4 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Granada vs Valencia

Serie A

11:15 a.m. –ESPN+– Juventus vs Torino

1:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Sassuolo vs Lecce

3:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Lazio vs AC Milan

Primeira Liga

2:15 p.m. –fuboTV – Portimonense vs Vitória Guimarães

4:15 p.m. –fuboTV – Benfica vs Boavista

Super Lig

2 p.m. –fuboTV – Antalyaspor vs İstanbul Başakşehir

2 p.m. –fuboTV – Fenerbahçe vs Göztepe

Copa por Mexico

7:30 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision – Pumas UNAM vs Cruz Azul

9:55 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision – Guadalajara vs Atlas

NWSL Challenge Cup

12:30 p.m. -CBS All Access- Utah Royals vs Sky Blue

10 p.m. -CBS All Access- Houston Dash vs OL Reigh

EFL Championship

7:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Derby County vs Nottingham Forest

10 a.m. –ESPN+– Bristol City vs Cardiff City

K League 1

7 a.m. –fuboTV – Suwon Bluewings vs Seoul

Segunda Division

11 a.m. –fuboTV – Numancia vs Extremadura UD

11 a.m. –fuboTV – Racing Santander vs Elche

3:45 p.m. –fuboTV – Fuenlabrada vs Mirandés

Sunday

Premier League

7 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Burnley vs Sheffield United

9:15 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Newcastle United vs West Ham United

11:30 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Liverpool vs Aston Villa

2 p.m. -NBC, fuboTV – Southampton vs Manchester City

La Liga

8 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Athletic Club vs Real Madrid

11 a.m. –fuboTV – Espanyol vs Leganés

1:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Osasuna vs Getafe

4 p.m. -beIN SPORTS,fuboTV – Villarreal vs Barcelona

Serie A

11:15 a.m. –ESPN+– Inter vs Bologna

1:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Cagliari vs Atalanta

1:30 p.m. -ESPN2, ESPN Deportes – Parma vs Fiorentina

1:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Udinese vs Genoa

1:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Brescia vs Hellas Verona

1:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Sampdoria vs SPAL

3:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV – Napoli vs Roma

Primeira Liga

2:15p.m. –fuboTV – Tondela vs Famalicão

4:30p.m. –fuboTV – Porto vs Belenenses

Super Liga

2 p.m. –ESPN+– AGF vs København

NWSL Challenge Cup

12:30 p.m. – CBS All Access – North Carolina Courage vs Chicago Red Stars

10 p.m. – CBS All Access – Portland Thorns vs Washington Spirit

EFL Championship

7 a.m. – ESPN+ – Swansea City vs Sheffield Wednesday

K League 1

6 a.m. –fuboTV– Sangju Sangmu vs Jeonbuk Motors

Segunda Division

11 a.m. –fuboTV – Deportivo La Coruña vs Huesca

3:45 p.m. –fuboTV – Alcorcón vs Lugo

Allsvenskan

8:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Elfsborg vs Malmö FF