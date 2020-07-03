DFB Pokal final headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV

A domestic double is on the table for Bayern Munich this weekend as the freshly re-minted Bundesliga champions look to capture the DFB Pokal. On the other side of the matchup is Bayer Leverkusen, who will hope to have learned from the 4-2 defeat at the hands of Bayern last month.
In Italy, Lazio’s Serie A title hopes are sill alive and it squares off with a credible threat in AC Milan on Saturday. It wouldn’t mind a little help in the form of Torino upsetting Juventus on earlier in the day to help close the four point gap.
Action picks back up in Mexico on Satruday an Sunday with the opening round of the Copa por Mexico. The 15 match friendly tournament features some of Liga MX’s best, headlined by Club América and Tigres playing their opening games Friday evening.
Here are this week’s soccer viewing options:
Friday
La Liga
4 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Atlético Madrid vs Mallorca
Copa por Mexico
7 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Mazatlan vs Tigres UANL
9:55 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – América vs Toluca
Saturday
Premier League
7:30 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Norwich City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 a.m. -NBC Sports Gold – Leicester City vs Crystal Palace
10 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth
12:30 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Arsenal
3 p.m. -NBCSN, ffuboTV – Chelsea vs Watford
DFB Pokal
2 p.m. -ESPN2, ESPN Deportes – Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern München
La Liga
11 a.m. –fuboTV – Celta de Vigo vs Real Betis
1:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Real Valladolid vs Deportivo Alavés
4 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Granada vs Valencia
Serie A
11:15 a.m. –ESPN+– Juventus vs Torino
1:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Sassuolo vs Lecce
3:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Lazio vs AC Milan
Primeira Liga
2:15 p.m. –fuboTV – Portimonense vs Vitória Guimarães
4:15 p.m. –fuboTV – Benfica vs Boavista
Super Lig
2 p.m. –fuboTV – Antalyaspor vs İstanbul Başakşehir
2 p.m. –fuboTV – Fenerbahçe vs Göztepe
Copa por Mexico
7:30 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision – Pumas UNAM vs Cruz Azul
9:55 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision – Guadalajara vs Atlas
NWSL Challenge Cup
12:30 p.m. -CBS All Access- Utah Royals vs Sky Blue
10 p.m. -CBS All Access- Houston Dash vs OL Reigh
EFL Championship
7:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Derby County vs Nottingham Forest
10 a.m. –ESPN+– Bristol City vs Cardiff City
K League 1
7 a.m. –fuboTV – Suwon Bluewings vs Seoul
Segunda Division
11 a.m. –fuboTV – Numancia vs Extremadura UD
11 a.m. –fuboTV – Racing Santander vs Elche
3:45 p.m. –fuboTV – Fuenlabrada vs Mirandés
Sunday
Premier League
7 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Burnley vs Sheffield United
9:15 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Newcastle United vs West Ham United
11:30 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Liverpool vs Aston Villa
2 p.m. -NBC, fuboTV – Southampton vs Manchester City
La Liga
8 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Athletic Club vs Real Madrid
11 a.m. –fuboTV – Espanyol vs Leganés
1:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Osasuna vs Getafe
4 p.m. -beIN SPORTS,fuboTV – Villarreal vs Barcelona
Serie A
11:15 a.m. –ESPN+– Inter vs Bologna
1:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Cagliari vs Atalanta
1:30 p.m. -ESPN2, ESPN Deportes – Parma vs Fiorentina
1:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Udinese vs Genoa
1:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Brescia vs Hellas Verona
1:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Sampdoria vs SPAL
3:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV – Napoli vs Roma
Primeira Liga
2:15p.m. –fuboTV – Tondela vs Famalicão
4:30p.m. –fuboTV – Porto vs Belenenses
Super Liga
2 p.m. –ESPN+– AGF vs København
NWSL Challenge Cup
12:30 p.m. – CBS All Access – North Carolina Courage vs Chicago Red Stars
10 p.m. – CBS All Access – Portland Thorns vs Washington Spirit
EFL Championship
7 a.m. – ESPN+ – Swansea City vs Sheffield Wednesday
K League 1
6 a.m. –fuboTV– Sangju Sangmu vs Jeonbuk Motors
Segunda Division
11 a.m. –fuboTV – Deportivo La Coruña vs Huesca
3:45 p.m. –fuboTV – Alcorcón vs Lugo
Allsvenskan
8:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Elfsborg vs Malmö FF
