EFL Championship playoffs headline This Week's Soccer on TV

When one door closes, another opens. With the final week of the Premier League season in the books, all eyes in England will shift towards the EFL Championship playoffs.

Cardiff City and Fullham kick off the first-leg matchups on Monday afternoon while Swansea and Brentford have to wait until Wednesday.

The team that manages to come through the playoff will join Leeds and West Brom in promotion.

As the Serie A season heads toward a wrap, there is still plenty on the line for Napoli who stands one point away from Europa League qualification for next season with just two weeks to go. On Tueaday, the Blues will see Antonio Conte’s high flying inter team.

Five red cards were brandished in the opening round in the recently refreshed Liga MX season, which carries on across Monday and Tuesday where Club América and Monterrey open their campaigns.

If you haven’t yet, be sure to sign up for your free trial of fuboTV and ESPN+ for all your soccer streaming needs.

Here are this week’s soccer viewing options:

Monday

Liga MX

7 p.m. –fuboTV , TUDN USA – Atlético San Luis vs Juárez

9 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Pachuca vs América

11 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, TUDN.com – Mazatlán vs Puebla

Major League Soccer

8:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – San Jose Earthquakes vs Real Salt Lake

11 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Seattle Sounders vs LAFC

Australian A-League

5:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Central Coast Mariners vs Western Sydney Wanderers

Super League

7:35 a.m. –ESPN+– Tianjin Teda vs Shanghai SIPG

EFL Championship

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Cardiff City vs Fulham

Tuesday

Serie A

1:30 p.m. -ESPN, ESPN Deportes – Parma vs Atalanta

3:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– Inter vs Napoli

Major League Soccer

8 p.m. -ESPN, ESPN Deportes – Columbus Crew vs Minnesota United

10:30 p.m. -ESPN, ESPN Deportes – Portland Timbers vs FC Cincinnati

USL League One

8 p.m. -ESPN App- Tormenta vs Richmond Kickers

Wednesday

Serie A

1:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Lazio vs Brescia

1:30 p.m. -ESPN, ESPN Deportes+ – Sassuolo vs Genoa

1:30 p.m. –ESPN+ – Udinese vs Lecce

1:30 p.m. –fuboTV, Fanatiz USA, ESPN App, …- Sampdoria vs Milan

1:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Hellas Verona vs SPAL

3:45 p.m. -ESPN 2, ESPN Deportes+ – Fiorentina vs Bologna

3:45 p.m. –fuboTV, Fanatiz USA, ESPN App, …- Cagliari vs Juventus

3:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Torino vs Roma

Australian A-League

5:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Melbourne Victory vs Brisbane Roar

EFL Championship

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Brentford vs Swansea City

USL Championship

7 p.m. -ESPN App- Indy Eleven vs Hartford Athletic

7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Atlanta United II vs Miami FC

8 p.m. –ESPN+– Louisville City vs Sporting Kansas City II

9 p.m. -ESPN App- Austin Bold vs FC Tulsa

10 p.m. –ESPN+– LA Galaxy II vs San Diego Loyal

11 p.m. –ESPN+– Sacramento Republic vs Orange County SC

Thursday

Major League Soccer

8 p.m. -ESPN, ESPN Deportes – MLS is Back Quarter Final 1

Australian A-League

5:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Adelaide United vs Perth Glory

Super League

8 a.m. –ESPN+– Guangzhou R&F vs Guangzhou Evergrande

EFL Championship

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Fulham vs Cardiff City