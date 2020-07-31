FA Cup Final, MLS is Back headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV

London rivals Chelsea and Arsenal face off in Saturday’s FA Cup Final hoping to add a trophy to their vastly different seasons.

The Blues are celebrating their top four finish in the English Premier League, and the Champions League place that goes with it, but Frank Lampard’s men are still searching for their first piece of silverware of his tenure in charge and they’ll be favored to add a trophy on Saturday.

The Gunners finished in eighth place in the Premier League, but their win over Manchester City in the FA Cup semifinals have given Mikel Arteta’s men a chance to salvage something from the campaign.

In other weekend action, the MLS is Back Tournament quarterfinals roll on, with the final three spots in the semifinals up for grabs. Orlando City takes on LAFC, New York City FC takes on the Portland Timbers and the San Jose Earthquakes clash with Minnesota United.

The Serie A season draws to a close this weekend, with some quality match-ups led by Atalanta taking on Inter Milan, with second place in the league going to the winner. Lazio can still leapfrog both those teams if they draw and Lazio beats Napoli in its finale.

Here are this weekend’s soccer viewing options:

Friday

Major League Soccer

7:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Orlando City SC vs LAFC

Liga MX

8:30 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA,- Puebla vs Cruz Azul

10:30 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Juárez vs Necaxa

Saturday

FA Cup

1 p.m. –ESPN+– Arsenal vs Chelsea

Serie A

12 p.m. –ESPN+– Brescia vs Sampdoria

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– AC Milan vs Cagliari

2:45 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+ – Atalanta vs Inter

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+ – Napoli vs Lazio

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Juventus vs Roma

Liga MX

8 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+, fuboTV– Tigres UANL vs Pachuca

10 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+ – América vs Tijuana

Major League Soccer

8 p.m. -ESPN2, ESPN3 – San Jose Earthquakes vs Minnesota United

10:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, TUDN USA – NYCFC vs Portland Timbers

A-League

3 a.m. –ESPN+– Melbourne City vs Sydney FC

K League 1

6 a.m. –fuboTV– Jeonbuk Motors vs Pohang Steelers

Taça de Portugal

3:45 p.m. –fuboTV– Benfica vs Porto

USL Championship

7 p.m. –ESPN+– North Carolina vs Birmingham Legion

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Indy Eleven vs Sporting Kansas City II

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Pittsburgh Riverhounds vs Philadelphia Union II

8 p.m. –ESPN+– Colorado Springs vs Real Monarchs

8 p.m. –ESPN+– OKC Energy vs New Mexico United

8:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Memphis 901 vs Saint Louis

9 p.m. –ESPN+– Austin Bold vs San Antonio

9 p.m. –ESPN+– Rio Grande Valley vs FC Tulsa

10 p.m. –ESPN+– San Diego Loyal vs Sacramento Republic

10:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Phoenix Rising vs El Paso Locomotive

10:30 p.m. -ESPN App- Las Vegas Lights vs Reno 1868

USL League One

5 p.m. –ESPN+– Chattanooga Red Wolves vs Tucson

6 p.m. –ESPN+– Richmond Kickers vs Fort Lauderdale

8 p.m. –ESPN+– Union Omaha vs North Texas

8 p.m. –ESPN+– Tormenta vs Orlando City II

Sunday

Serie A

12 p.m. –ESPN+– SPAL vs Fiorentina

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Genoa vs Hellas Verona

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Lecce vs Parma

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Bologna vs Torino

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Sassuolo vs Udinese

Liga MX

1 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision – Toluca vs Atlético San Luis

6 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Querétaro vs Mazatlán

8:06 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Santos Laguna vs Guadalajara

A-League

5:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Newcastle Jets vs Western United

Super League

6 a.m. –ESPN+– Shanghai SIPG vs Hebei CFFC

K League 1

6 a.m. –fuboTV– Busan I’Park vs Ulsan

Allsvenskan

8:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Kalmar vs AIK

USL Championship

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Hartford Athletic vs Loudoun United