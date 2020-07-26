Juventus clinches ninth-straight Serie A title

Juventus remained atop the Serie A standings for a ninth-consecutive season after Sunday’s title-clinching win over Sampdoria.

The Old Lady defeated Sampdoria 2-0 at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday with Cristiano Ronaldo and Federico Bernardeschi getting the goals. Ronaldo’s finish came in the seventh minute of first-half stoppage time, sending Miralem Pjanic’s short corner into the bottom-right corner.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Bernardeschi capped the win after slamming home a rebound following a previous save by Sampdoria’s Emil Audero. Ronaldo didn’t get the chance to celebrate his second goal of the afternoon, but the Italian winger made sure to pick up the rebound.

Maurizio Sarri’s side bounced back from a 2-1 midweek defeat to Udinese, which saw Inter Milan jump back into the title race following Saturday’s win. Overall since the restart of the Serie A season, Juventus posted a 6-2-2 record with draws also coming against Atalanta and Sassuolo.

Ronaldo scored 31 league goals to date in his second Serie A season while Paulo Dybala was second on the team with 11. The club clinched the title with two matches to spare and will close out their domestic season against Cagliari and AS Roma.

After not winning the Coppa Italia earlier this summer, Juventus will look to advance in the UEFA Champions League following season’s end. The Old Lady hosts Ligue 1 side Lyon on Aug. 7th in Turin in their Round of 16 second leg.

Lyon holds a 1-0 aggregate advantage, but Juventus will be favored to bounce back at home. Should they advance, Juventus will then travel to Portugal in August for the final rounds of the competition.