The Premier League's final matchday headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV

In the concluding weekend of Premier League action, things are all knotted up in the race to guarantee Champions League play for next season.
All eyes will be on Sunday’s ultra high stakes matchup where Leicester and Manchester United go head to head, and the Foxes desperately need all three points. Both sides are coming off disappointing results, with Leicester taking a 3-0 loss to Tottenham, and Manchester United getting blown away by Chelsea in the FA Cup semifinal last weekend, and settled for a 1-1 draw with West Ham on Wednesday.
On the opposite end of the table, Bournemouth, Watford, Brighton, and Aston Villa are all fighting for top flight survival. Two have to go down with the long gone Norwich City, and all will be taking the field at the same time, making for a dramatic Sunday.
Domestically, Sunday will be a trophy day in the National Women’s Soccer League’s 2020 Challenge Cup. The competition final features the Houston Dash battling against 2019 NWSL runner-up Chicago Red Stars.
Additionally, the MLS is Back tournament moves on to the round of 16 from the bubble in Florida. The host team Orlando City kicks off the action against Montreal Impact on Saturday.
If you haven’t yet, be sure to sign up for your free trial of fuboTV and ESPN+ for all your soccer streaming needs.
Here are this weekend’s soccer viewing options:
Friday
Serie A
3:45 p.m. –ESPN+– AC Milan vs Atalanta
Coupe de France
3:05 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – PSG vs Saint-Étienne
Liga MX
8:30 p.m. –fuboTV , TUDN USA – Necaxa vs Tigres UANL
Saturday
Serie A
1:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Genoa vs Inter
3:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV – Napoli vs Sassuolo
Primeira Liga
2 p.m. –fuboTV – Marítimo vs Famalicão
4:15 p.m. –fuboTV – Benfica vs Sporting CP
4:15 p.m. –fuboTV – Sporting Braga vs Porto
Liga MX
8 p.m. –fuboTV, Telemundo – Guadalajara vs León
10 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision – Cruz Azul vs Santos Laguna
10 p.m. –fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Tijuana vs Atlas
Major League Soccer
8 p.m. -ESPN2, ESPN Deportes – Orlando City SC vs Montreal Impact
10:30 p.m. -ESPN2, ESPN Deportes – Philadelphia Union vs New England Revolution
Australian A-League
3 a.m. –ESPN+– Wellington Phoenix vs Adelaide United
5:35 a.m. –ESPN+– Melbourne Victory vs Western United
Super League
6:15 a.m. –ESPN+– Guangzhou Evergrande vs Shanghai Shenhua
K League 1
6 a.m. –fuboTV – Seongnam FC vs Gangwon
Russian Cup
10 a.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN3- Zenit vs Khimki
Super Lig
2 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Gençlerbirliği vs Beşiktaş
2 p.m. –fuboTV – Fenerbahçe vs Rizespor
USL Championship
7 p.m. –ESPN+– Hartford Athletic vs Philadelphia Union II
7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Birmingham Legion vs Tampa Bay Rowdies
8 p.m. –ESPN+– Louisville City vs Sporting Kansas City II
8:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Memphis 901 vs Charlotte Independence
9 p.m. –ESPN+– San Antonio vs Rio Grande Valley
10 p.m. –ESPN+– San Diego Loyal vs Las Vegas Lights
10 p.m. –ESPN+– LA Galaxy II vs Sacramento Republic
10 p.m. –ESPN+– Orange County SC vs Phoenix Rising
USL League One
5 p.m. –ESPN+– New England II vs Union Omaha
7 p.m. –ESPN+– Greenville Triumph vs Richmond Kickers
7 p.m. –ESPN+– Fort Lauderdale vs Tucson
9 p.m. –ESPN+– North Texas vs Forward Madison
Sunday
Premier League
11 a.m. –fuboTV – Arsenal vs Watford
11 a.m. -NBC Sports Gold, Peacock – Burnley vs Brighton & Hove Albion
11 a.m. –fuboTV – Chelsea vs Wolverhampton
11 a.m. -NBC Sports Gold, Peacock – Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur
11 a.m. -CNBC, fuboTV – Everton vs Bournemouth
11 a.m. -NBC, fuboTV – Leicester City vs Manchester United
11 a.m. -NBC Sports Gold, Peacock – Manchester City vs Norwich City
11 a.m. -NBC Sports Gold, Peacock – Newcastle United vs Liverpool
11 a.m. -NBC Sports Gold, Peacock – Southampton vs Sheffield United
11 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – West Ham United vs Aston Villa
Serie A
11:15 a.m. -ESPN2, ESPN Deportes – Bologna vs Lecce
1:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Roma vs Fiorentina
1:30 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV – Hellas Verona vs Lazio
1:30 p.m. –ESPN+– SPAL vs Torino
1:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Cagliari vs Udinese
3:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV – Juventus vs Sampdoria
Primeira Liga
2:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Portimonense vs Desportivo Aves
Liga MX
1 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision – Pumas UNAM vs Querétaro
8 p.m. –fuboTV , FOX Deportes- Monterrey vs Toluca
Major League Soccer
8:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV – Toronto FC vs New York City
11 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Sporting KC vs Vancouver Whitecaps
NWSL Challenge Cup
12:30 p.m. -CBS, fuboTV – Houston Dash vs Chicago Red Stars
Super Liga
1 p.m. –ESPN+– Midtjylland vs AaB
EFL Championship
12:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Swansea City vs Brentford
K League 1
6 a.m. –fuboTV – Jeonbuk Motors vs Seoul
Allsvenskan
8:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Häcken vs IFK Göteborg
USL Championship
4 p.m. –ESPN+– Colorado Springs vs Austin Bold
5 p.m. –ESPN+– New York RB II vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds
5 p.m. -ESPN Deportes – Saint Louis vs Indy Eleven
Comments