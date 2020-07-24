The Premier League's final matchday headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV

In the concluding weekend of Premier League action, things are all knotted up in the race to guarantee Champions League play for next season.

All eyes will be on Sunday’s ultra high stakes matchup where Leicester and Manchester United go head to head, and the Foxes desperately need all three points. Both sides are coming off disappointing results, with Leicester taking a 3-0 loss to Tottenham, and Manchester United getting blown away by Chelsea in the FA Cup semifinal last weekend, and settled for a 1-1 draw with West Ham on Wednesday.

On the opposite end of the table, Bournemouth, Watford, Brighton, and Aston Villa are all fighting for top flight survival. Two have to go down with the long gone Norwich City, and all will be taking the field at the same time, making for a dramatic Sunday.

Domestically, Sunday will be a trophy day in the National Women’s Soccer League’s 2020 Challenge Cup. The competition final features the Houston Dash battling against 2019 NWSL runner-up Chicago Red Stars.

Additionally, the MLS is Back tournament moves on to the round of 16 from the bubble in Florida. The host team Orlando City kicks off the action against Montreal Impact on Saturday.

Here are this weekend’s soccer viewing options:

Friday

Serie A

3:45 p.m. –ESPN+– AC Milan vs Atalanta

Coupe de France

3:05 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – PSG vs Saint-Étienne

Liga MX

8:30 p.m. –fuboTV , TUDN USA – Necaxa vs Tigres UANL

Saturday

Serie A

1:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Genoa vs Inter

3:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV – Napoli vs Sassuolo

Primeira Liga

2 p.m. –fuboTV – Marítimo vs Famalicão

4:15 p.m. –fuboTV – Benfica vs Sporting CP

4:15 p.m. –fuboTV – Sporting Braga vs Porto

Liga MX

8 p.m. –fuboTV, Telemundo – Guadalajara vs León

10 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision – Cruz Azul vs Santos Laguna

10 p.m. –fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Tijuana vs Atlas

Major League Soccer

8 p.m. -ESPN2, ESPN Deportes – Orlando City SC vs Montreal Impact

10:30 p.m. -ESPN2, ESPN Deportes – Philadelphia Union vs New England Revolution

Australian A-League

3 a.m. –ESPN+– Wellington Phoenix vs Adelaide United

5:35 a.m. –ESPN+– Melbourne Victory vs Western United

Super League

6:15 a.m. –ESPN+– Guangzhou Evergrande vs Shanghai Shenhua

K League 1

6 a.m. –fuboTV – Seongnam FC vs Gangwon

Russian Cup

10 a.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN3- Zenit vs Khimki

Super Lig

2 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Gençlerbirliği vs Beşiktaş

2 p.m. –fuboTV – Fenerbahçe vs Rizespor

USL Championship

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Hartford Athletic vs Philadelphia Union II

7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Birmingham Legion vs Tampa Bay Rowdies

8 p.m. –ESPN+– Louisville City vs Sporting Kansas City II

8:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Memphis 901 vs Charlotte Independence

9 p.m. –ESPN+– San Antonio vs Rio Grande Valley

10 p.m. –ESPN+– San Diego Loyal vs Las Vegas Lights

10 p.m. –ESPN+– LA Galaxy II vs Sacramento Republic

10 p.m. –ESPN+– Orange County SC vs Phoenix Rising

USL League One

5 p.m. –ESPN+– New England II vs Union Omaha

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Greenville Triumph vs Richmond Kickers

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Fort Lauderdale vs Tucson

9 p.m. –ESPN+– North Texas vs Forward Madison

Sunday

Premier League

11 a.m. –fuboTV – Arsenal vs Watford

11 a.m. -NBC Sports Gold, Peacock – Burnley vs Brighton & Hove Albion

11 a.m. –fuboTV – Chelsea vs Wolverhampton

11 a.m. -NBC Sports Gold, Peacock – Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur

11 a.m. -CNBC, fuboTV – Everton vs Bournemouth

11 a.m. -NBC, fuboTV – Leicester City vs Manchester United

11 a.m. -NBC Sports Gold, Peacock – Manchester City vs Norwich City

11 a.m. -NBC Sports Gold, Peacock – Newcastle United vs Liverpool

11 a.m. -NBC Sports Gold, Peacock – Southampton vs Sheffield United

11 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – West Ham United vs Aston Villa

Serie A

11:15 a.m. -ESPN2, ESPN Deportes – Bologna vs Lecce

1:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Roma vs Fiorentina

1:30 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV – Hellas Verona vs Lazio

1:30 p.m. –ESPN+– SPAL vs Torino

1:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Cagliari vs Udinese

3:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV – Juventus vs Sampdoria

Primeira Liga

2:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Portimonense vs Desportivo Aves

Liga MX

1 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision – Pumas UNAM vs Querétaro

8 p.m. –fuboTV , FOX Deportes- Monterrey vs Toluca

Major League Soccer

8:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV – Toronto FC vs New York City

11 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Sporting KC vs Vancouver Whitecaps

NWSL Challenge Cup

12:30 p.m. -CBS, fuboTV – Houston Dash vs Chicago Red Stars

Super Liga

1 p.m. –ESPN+– Midtjylland vs AaB

EFL Championship

12:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Swansea City vs Brentford

K League 1

6 a.m. –fuboTV – Jeonbuk Motors vs Seoul

Allsvenskan

8:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Häcken vs IFK Göteborg

USL Championship

4 p.m. –ESPN+– Colorado Springs vs Austin Bold

5 p.m. –ESPN+– New York RB II vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds

5 p.m. -ESPN Deportes – Saint Louis vs Indy Eleven