Leicester City-Manchester United leads SBI's Top Five Matches to Watch this weekend

The Premier League comes to a close on Sunday and while the title race has long since been decided, there are still three teams vying for only two spots in next year’s Champions League.

The biggest match of the weekend is a winner take all match between Leicester City and Manchester United. The winner heads into Europe’s premier competition while the loser could be stuck playing in the Europa League next year.

Chelsea has a say in that as well. They take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in a game where a win or draw will secure their spot in the top four, while a loss could mean they are stuck in the second tier competition.

Elsewhere, soccer returns to France with the Coupe de France Final, while the MLS is Back Tournament reaches the knockout rounds, and features a memorable 2019 MLS playoff rematch.

Here are SBI’s Top Five Matches to Watch this weekend:

Leicester City vs. Manchester United

Sunday, 11 a.m., NBC

Of all 10 matches going on at 11 a.m. on Sunday morning, none of them mean more than this one. Leicester City’s poor performance since lockdown ended has them on the outside looking in at the top four, but they are only a single point behind Manchester United in third place. They’ve been handed a lifeline on the final day of the season with a home match against the Red Devils with a spot Champions League on the line. The winner gets the spot, however a draw could see both teams go through depending on what happens in West London at the same time.

Chelsea vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers

Sunday, 11 a.m., USA Network

That aforementioned West London clash is this one between fourth place Chelsea and sixth place Wolves. The Blues can secure their European place with a win or draw, but a loss will open the door for Leicester to sneak in with a single point thanks to their far superior goal differential. Chelsea will have to avoid looking too far ahead to their FA Cup Final match against Arsenal next weekend lest they watch their Champions League hopes drift away.

AC Milan vs. Atalanta

Friday, 3:45 p.m., ESPN+

AC Milan have the chance to hand the Scudetto to Juventus for the ninth straight season if they can take all three points off high scoring Atalanta on Friday night. It’s that high scoring part that they will have to contend with. Atalanta scored their 95th goal of the season in their 1-0 win over Bologna on Tuesday, which is the highest total in Serie A in more than 60 years. They are still six points back of Juve despite the offensive onslaught and need every win they can get with only three matches left to play.

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Saint-Etienne

Friday, 3:05 p.m., beIN Sports

Soccer returns to France after a four and a half month hiatus. PSG was gifted the Ligue 1 title when the French Football Federation cancelled the remainder of the season, but now they get the chance to play for another trophy in the Coupe de France Final against Saint-Etienne. The game also serves as a valuable competitive match before PSG head to Portugal for the Champions League quarterfinals next month after three friendlies that saw them outscore lower level opponents by a 20-0 combined score.

Toronto FC vs. New York City FC

Sunday, 8:30 p.m., FS1

This rematch of the 2019 MLS playoff clash won by TFC features tournament standout (and potential future USMNT striker) Ayo Akinola against an NYCFC team with the talent to improve on its shaky group stage performance.