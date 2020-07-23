Malik Tillman signs multi-year extension with Bayern Munich

One of the U.S. Men’s National Team’s young and eligible prospects is staying put at one of Europe’s top clubs.

Bayern Munich announced Thursday that Malik Tillman signed a new multi-year contract. Tillman, who is eligible for both the United States and Germany, saw his contract extended until June 2023.

“We are very pleased that we were able to bind Malik to the club for another three years,” Bayern’s Academy Director Jochen Sauer said. “He has developed extremely well in terms of sport and personal development, most recently he has already taken the first steps in men’s football with amateurs and has shown strong performances in the 3rd division. We have great confidence in his skills and potential. ”

Tillman joined Bayern from Gruether Furth in Aug. 2015 and since has risen into a top prospect. The forward is coming off an impressive season with both Bayern’s U-23 and U-19 teams.

The 18-year-old scored 16 goals in 26 games for Bayern’s U-19 team, playing alongside fellow Americans Chris Richards and Taylor Booth. Near the end of the season, Tillman was promoted to Bayern’s U-23 team, who won the 3. Liga title despite not being allowed to earn promotion to the 2. Bundesliga. He scored five goals in eight games for them.

“I am very happy to be able to continue wearing the FC Bayern jersey and will work hard to make my dream of a professional footballer come true at this club,” said Tillman.

Tillman is also training with Bayern’s first team, who are preparing for the conclusion of the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League tournament. The Bavarian giants host Chelsea in a Round of 16 second leg, holding a 3-0 advantage.

Should the Bundesliga champions advance, they will head to Portugal for the final rounds of the competition. Internationally, Tillman the brother of fellow USMNT prospect and current Greuther Furth midfielder Timothy, has also worked his way through the German’s Youth National Team ranks.