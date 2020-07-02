Miazga to stay at Reading for remainder of season

Matt Miazga will stay at Reading for the rest of the current EFL Championship season.

The Royals announced that Miazga and four additional loanees have agreed to stay at Reading after confirming moves with their respective parent clubs. Miazga will then return to Chelsea in hopes of fighting for a first-team place in Frank Lampard’s side.

Despite signing an extension, Miazga will miss the next two league matches for Mark Bowen’s side after receiving a three-match suspension earlier this week. Miazga received a straight red card in last weekend’s 2-1 loss to Derby County following a fight with Rams midfielder Tom Lawrence after the final whistle.

The 24-year-old has made 19 league appearances and 23 total in all competitions, scoring two goals. Miazga is in his second-consecutive loan spell with Reading after spending the second-half of the 2018-19 season there from Chelsea.

Reading are 16th in the EFL Championship table, 12 points out of the final playoff spot with six matches left in their schedule. Miazga is next available to play in a July 11th league trip to Charlton Athletic.