MLS is Back: Bou's second-half rocket propels Revs past Impact

Forward Gustavo Bou scored the game’s only goal in the 56th minute and goalkeeper Matt Turner tipped away the potential equalizer deep in second-half stoppage time to push the New England Revolution past Montreal Impact, 1-0, in the opening match of Group C play at the MLS is Back Tournament in Orlando, Florida. It is the first win of the season for the Revolution, which opened the season with a 2-1 road loss to Montreal back in February, and tied the Chicago Fire at home, 1-1, before the season was stopped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

New England had a 19-7 edge in shots and a bevy of scoring chances, especially in the first half, through Bou and playmaker Carles Gil.

Montreal coach Thierry Henry did create a subtle but powerful moment kneeling in the coach’s box for the first 8:46 of the game in solidarity with Black Lives Matter. Coaching staffs from both teams wore Black Live Matter shirts during the match.