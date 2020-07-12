MLS is Back: Early Valot goal lifts Red Bulls past Atlanta United

Kickoff may have been delayed due to poor weather, but the New York Red Bulls wasted very little time once the game got going.

A fourth-minute goal from Florian Valot paced the Red Bulls to a 1-0 victory over Atlanta United in their MLS is Back Tournament opener on Saturday. Valot stunned Atlanta United in the Group E match that was delayed approximately 45 minutes due to a rainstorm, finishing cooly after Alejandro ‘Kaku’ Romero Gamarra sliced the defense with a gorgeous one-timed through ball.

Atlanta United had several chances to pull level, but was unable to to make the most of them. George Bello had a golden look smack off the crossbar in the 41st minute, and Manuel Castro failed to put two decent chances on frame early in the second half.

The Red Bulls could have added to their lead prior to that, but could not find a way to get past Brad Guzan again. Daniel Royer was denied by Guzan’s leg early in the first half, and Cristian Casseres was also stoned on a 1-on-1 look in the 43rd minute.

Valot could have doubled his haul and the Red Bulls’ lead shortly after the hour mark, but he fired the ball over the net from in close.

Nonetheless, his first goal ultimately proved to be the winner, giving the Red Bulls three points and leaving Atlanta United with zero.

Man of the Match

Kyle Duncan: He may not have been directly involved in the game’s decisive moment, but Duncan was a menace defensively. He recovered the ball repeatedly and made a number of clearances, helping the Red Bulls preserve the shutout and the victory.

Moment of the Match

Earl goal, early winner: Kaku’s delicious dime set up Florian Valot just four minutes in, and the Frenchman made the most of the opportunity with a composed finish that paced the Red Bulls to a tournament-opening victory.

Match to Forget

Manuel Castro: The Atlanta United forward was poor on the night, with his wasteful finishing standing out for all the wrong reasons. He had two good looks to pull his side level early in the second half, but somehow sent them both wide of the frame.