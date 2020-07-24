MLS is Back: Late Galaxy penalty eliminates Dynamo, saves NYCFC

The L.A. Galaxy may be on its way out of the MLS is Back Tournament, but decided to take the Houston Dynamo with them.

Cristian Pavon’s 91st-minute penalty kick handed the Galaxy a 1-1 draw, eliminating the Dynamo and subsequently sending New York City FC into the knockout stage.

Maynor Figueroa brought down Diedie Traore on a late corner kick, drawing a penalty that gave Pavon the chance to tie the match from the penalty spot. Pavon slotted in the bottom right corner, putting the dagger into the Dynamo’s hopes of advancing.

The draw wasn’t enough to keep the Galaxy from being eliminated, but it also eliminated the Dynamo, and gave NYCFC a place in the Round of 16.

It was a busy few opening minutes in Orlando with both teams have good chances offensively to grab an early lead. Mauro Manotas and Pavon traded shots on goal, but were unable to find the back of the net.

Quintero’s 16th-minute free kick left David Bingham flat-footed while also giving the Dynamo a 1-0 advantage. It was a curling right-footed shot from the Colombian, but Bingham’s wrong first step cost him a chance to repel the effort.

Pavon’s free kick later in the half forced a good diving save from Marko Maric, but ultimately saw the Galaxy head into the halftime break down by one.

The Galaxy had more possession in the second half, trying to earn a dramatic comeback win. However, the attacking front for the Galaxy failed to offer much in the final 45 minutes, but they received a late consolation goal that proved extremely costly for the Dynamo, and very advantageous for NYCFC.

Both the Dynamo and Galaxy are eliminated following the result, which sees NYCFC advance as one of the top four third-place finishers.

Man of the Match

Quintero: Quintero scored from a good free kick and also put in a lot of work without the ball. The Colombian won five individual duels and showed better skill than any other attacker on the field Thursday night.

Moment of the Match

Quintero’s free kick goal: The game lacked good offensive chances, but Quintero’s free kick was still one of the few.

Match to Forget

Memo Rodriguez: Memo Rodriguez failed to offer much offensively, missing on some good chances in front of goal. He was subbed off in the 83rd minute, finishing with just one shot on target.