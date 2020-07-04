NWSL Challenge Cup: Amy Rodriguez propels Royals past Sky Blue

The Utah Royals ascended to second place after shutting out Sky Blue FC in the first of two matches on the 4th of July holiday. Utah picked up a 1-0 result, which now gives them four points through two matches at the NWSL Challenge Cup.

The deadlock was broken in the 41st minute as Veronica Boquete threaded the needle for a perfectly weighted through ball to striker Amy Rodriguez. A first-time finish from Rodriguez marked the only goal of the afternoon.

“It was a great ball from Vero,” said Rodriguez during a halftime interview. “She’s one of the best midfielders in the world, and she slipped me a wonderful ball.”

It was the first goal for Rodriguez during the Challenge Cup, while Utah has had four different names on the scoresheet so far this competition.

The margin of victory may have been slim, but comfortable for the Royals who never seemed overly threatened by Sky Blue’s attack. The New Jersey-based team is yet to score in two games at Zions Bank Stadium. Sky Blue goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan, a big reason for Sky Blue claiming a point against OL Reign last Tuesday, has conceded against only Rodriguez so far.

Utah now sit in second place behind only tournament favorites North Carolina Courage. Sky Blue remain gridlocked with four other teams tied for last place.

The Royals return to the pitch against OL Reign, while Sky Blue will look for their win against the Houston Dash. Both matches take place on July 8th, and the games will air on CBS All Access.