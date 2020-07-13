SBISoccer.com

QOTD: What should Charlotte's MLS team be named?

Charlotte FC won’t begin life in MLS until 2022, but the club is moving closer to naming its franchise.

The expansion side announced on Monday that the colors and team name will be released on July 22nd. Charlotte Fortune was one possible idea that was crossed out, leaving seven options remaining.

Charlotte FC owner David Tepper filed the eight name ideas with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office back in December. The club is continuing to remain busy this year, recently announcing Sergio Ruiz as its first MLS signing from Spanish side Racing Santander.

With nine days until the decision, SBI wants to know what you think the name should be? Cast your vote here:

Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

