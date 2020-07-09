Report: Steffen to stay with Man City next season

Zack Steffen spent the 2019-20′ season on loan from Manchester City, but reportedly is set to stay with the Premier League giants next season.

Steffen will stay with Pep Guardiola’s side for the 2020-21′ campaign, according to ESPN. The U.S. Men’s National Team No. 1 goalkeeper played with Bundesliga side Fortuna Dusseldorf this season, but failed to appear in 2020 due to injuries.

The former Columbus Crew starter made 18 combined appearances for Dusseldorf in the first-half of the season, posting two clean sheets. A patellar tendon issue and MCL injury respectively forced Steffen to watch the second-half of Dusseldorf’s season from the sidelines, despite working his way back to training near the end of play.

Arriving in Manchester in 2019, Steffen immediately was loaned out due to not qualifying for a work permit in England. Dusseldorf was reportedly interested in keeping Steffen for an additional season, but following their relegation to the 2. Bundesliga it seems unlikely the 25-year-old would rejoin.

37-year-old Claudio Bravo is currently Manchester City’s backup goalkeeper behind Brazilian star Ederson. Bravo’s contract will expire though at the end of the current season, leaving an opening for Steffen to come in and learn Guardiola’s system.

Steffen has earned 17 caps for the USMNT, becoming a regular starter under former head coach Gregg Berhalter when fit. Manchester City could also use Steffen in cup competitions next season and also the UEFA Champions League, should the Citizens win their two-year ban appeal against the Arbitration of Sport.