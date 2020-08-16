Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Johannsson, Harkes, and more

Aron Johannsson found the back of the net for Swedish side Hammarby for the second time in his last three appearances.

Johannsson helped his side earn a 2-2 draw with Elfsborg on Sunday, coming off the bench and making an impact. The U.S. Men’s National Team striker slotted home from the spot after being a second-half substitute. Johannsson also had three shots on goal and finished the match with an 80% passing completion rate.

The draw for the club kept them in the top six in the Allsvenskan table heading into next weekend’s trip to Sirius.

Elsewhere, Ian Harkes played 90 minutes as Dundee United picked up a road win over Ross County. Chris Durkin also went the distance despite Sint-Truiden’s loss to Anderlecht while Fernando Arce and Sebastian Saucedo both started in Liga MX play while Ventura Alvarado left Atletico San Luis’ match early with an injury.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

Europe

UEFA Champions League

Konrad de la Fuente did not dress in Barcelona’s 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich on Friday.

Malik Tillman did not dress for Bayern Munich.

Italy

Serie B Playoff Final

Andrija Novakovich started and played 84 minutes in Frosinone’s 1-0 loss to Spezia on Sunday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie Comeback

Richard Ledezma, Chris Gloster did not dress in PSV’s 1-1 draw with Vitesse Arnhem on Saturday.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Mix Diskerud and Helsingborg face Sirius on Monday.

Aron Johannsson came off the bench, scored ONE goal, and played 32 minutes in Hammarby’s 2-2 draw with Elfsborg on Sunday.

Norway

Eliteserien

Romain Gall dressed but did not play in Stabaek’s 3-3 draw with Viking on Sunday.

Scotland

Premiership

Ian Harkes started and played 90 minutes in Dundee United’s 2-1 win over Ross County on Saturday.

Dillon Powers came off the bench and played 11 minutes for Dundee United.

Belgium

first division

Chris Durkin started and played 90 minutes in Sint-Truiden’s 3-1 loss to Anderlecht on Sunday.

Brendan Hines-Ike dressed but did not play in Kortrijk’s 2-1 win over Gent on Saturday.

Ethan Horvath dressed but did not play in Club Brugge’s 4-0 loss to Eupen on Sunday.

Republic of Ireland

Premier Division

Josh Gatt came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Dundalk’s 2-2 draw with Waterford on Friday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Fernando Arce started and played 66 minutes in Necaxa’s 1-1 draw with Monterrey on Saturday.

Sebastian Saucedo started and played 59 minutes in Pumas’ 0-0 draw with Mazatlan on Saturday.

Ventura Alvarado started and played 32 minutes in Atletico San Luis’ 2-1 loss to Guadalajara on Saturday. Alvarado left with an apparent injury.

Jonathan Suarez and Queretaro face Club America on Sunday.