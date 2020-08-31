Second-half goal pushes Nashville SC past Inter Miami

There may have been no fans in the stands, but Nashville SC enjoyed a nice return home all the same.

A second-half goal from Anibal Godoy was enough for Nashville SC to top Inter Miami, 1-0, on Sunday night in the first battle between the expansion sides. Godoy struck in the 53rd minute of the match at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, pouncing on a poor clearance and firing a shot into the top right corner.

The result in Nashville SC’s first home game since February 29 moved Gary Smith’s men into 11th place in the Eastern Conference while leaving Inter Miami in last place.

Godoy provided the decisive tally eight minutes after the break, pouncing on an awkward clearance from Inter Miami centerback Andres Reyes and firing the ball to the top right corner.

Hany Mukhtar could have doubled the lead with a 74th-minute penalty after Matias Pellegrini was questionably whistled for a foul in the box. The Nashville SC attacker fired the ball off the crossbar, however.

Inter Miami thought it should have won a spot kick of its own earlier in the match. Pellegrini took a shot inside the penalty area in the 38th minute that was blocked by the outstretched arm of Walker Zimmerman, but no call was made.

Diego Alonso’s side’s created a good look that could have resulted in an equalizer two minutes into second half stoppage-time, but Leandro Gonzalez Pirez’s header went right at Nashville SC goalkeeper Joe Willis.

Earlier in the game, Nashville SC had a goal disallowed after Alex Muyl headed a cross home from in close. VAR determined Muyl had pushed Reyes in the lead-up, resulting in the tally getting waved off.

Man of the Match

Anibal Godoy. His well-taken goal stood as the winner, and he also helped Nashville SC boss the midfield during the game’s opening half hour.

Moment of the Match

Punishing a Mistake: Andres Reyes’ awkward kneed clearance in the 53rd minute left the ball rolling at the top of the penalty area, and Godoy made no mistake on his ensuing effort to make the difference for Nashville SC.

Match To Forget

Matias Pellegrini. The Inter Miami youngster just did not have it on the night, providing almost nothing in the attack and running around aimlessly on the defensive side without ever really helping to win the ball.