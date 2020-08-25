Reports: Messi has told Barcelona he plans to leave this summer

The unthinkable has happened to FC Barcelona. Lionel Messi, the club’s iconic star, has informed the club that he wants to leave this summer, and is reportedly set to try and leave on a free transfer.

The news has sent shockwaves through the world of soccer, and the two big questions now are the following: Will Messi succeed in his bid to leave Barcelona? And if so, where will he wind up?

Messi’s unhappiness at Barcelona reached its breaking point after the team’s embarrassing 8-2 Champions League elimination by Bayern Munich, a defeat that exposed the many flaws of an aging team left vulnerable by years of mismanagement and failed transfers.

Barcelona had hoped to undergo a rebuilding project under new manager Ronald Koeman, who had already begun the squad transformation by informing several long-standing starters, such as Luis Suarez and Jordi Alba, that their time was up at the club.

Messi leaving would strike a catastrophic blow to Barcelona’s reconstruction project, particularly if he succeeds in leaving on a free transfer.

Reports have begun emerging identifying Manchester City, Manchester United and Inter Milan as three frontrunners for the 33-year-old star’s services, though at the moment it remains unclear whether Messi will actually be able to leave Barcelona, or if his latest move is simply a power play attempt to remove Barcelona’s current board of directors.

