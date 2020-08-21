Champions League final headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV

Life in France will return to some degree of normalcy over the weekend as the new Ligue 1 opens up, but make no mistake about it – all eyes will be on domestic giant PSG’s attempt at securing continental glory for the first time ever on Sunday.

In the UEFA Champions League Final, Paris squares off against a red hot and treble seeking Bayern Munich that has been on a warpath since returning to action in May.

On Friday, the Europa League final takes place in Cologne, Germany and a bit of bittersweet gratification is up for grabs for Antonio Conte, whose Inter side was a contender late in the Serie A and UCL races. Five-time tournament winner Sevilla stands in the way though.

Rounding out the action in Europe, the UEFA Women’s Champions League picks back up in the quarterfinal round where favorite Lyon hopes to claim a fifth-consecutive UWCL trophy, and Spain’s Segunda division playoff sees Girona and Elche look to claim a La Liga spot for next season.

Domestically, Major League Soccer’s official restart rolls on, headlined by an exciting edition of El Tráfico where Mexican superstars Carlos Vela and Javier “Chicharito” Hernández are expected to meet for the first time in their respective Los Angeles colors.

If you haven’t yet, be sure to sign up for your free trial of fuboTV and ESPN+ for all your soccer streaming needs.

Here are this weekend’s soccer viewing options:

Friday

UEFA Europa League

3 p.m. -CBS Sports Network, fuboTV – Sevilla vs Inter

Ligue 1

1 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Bordeaux vs Nantes

Postp. –fuboTV – Olympique Marseille vs Saint-Étienne

Liga MX

8:30 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Necaxa vs Santos Laguna

10:30 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Juárez vs León

Major League Soccer

7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– FC Cincinnati vs DC United

7:30 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– Minnesota United vs Sporting KC

8 p.m. –ESPN+– Houston Dynamo vs Dallas

8 p.m. –ESPN+– Toronto FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps

UEFA Womens Champions League

12 p.m. -CBS All Access – Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona

12 p.m. -CBS All Access – Glasgow City LFC vs Wolfsburg

Primera A

6 p.m. –fuboTV – Delfin vs Orense

8:15 p.m. –fuboTV – Macará vs Deportivo Cuenca

Club Friendly

12:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Willem II vs PSV

USL League One

7 p.m. –ESPN+– New England II vs Richmond Kickers

Saturday

Ligue 1

11 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Dijon vs Angers SCO

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Lille vs Rennes

Liga MX

6 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Atlas vs Querétaro

8 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV – Tigres UANL vs Pumas UNAM

10 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV – América vs Monterrey

Major League Soccer

6 p.m. –fuboTV, FOX Deportes – LAFC vs LA Galaxy

7 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV – Atlanta United vs Nashville SC

8 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV – Inter Miami vs Orlando City SC

9 p.m. –ESPN+ – Colorado Rapids vs Real Salt Lake

UEFA Womens Champions League

2 p.m. -CBS All Access, UEFA TV, YouTube, S…- Olympique Lyonnais Féminines vs Bayern München

2 p.m. -CBS All Access, UEFA TV, YouTube, V…- Arsenal vs PSG

A-League

3 a.m. –ESPN+– Wellington Phoenix vs Perth Glory

Canadian Premier League

1 p.m. – fuboTV – York9 vs Valour

4 p.m. –fuboTV – Forge vs Pacific

Super League

8 a.m. –ESPN+– Beijing Guoan vs Shanghai SIPG

Club Friendly

10 a.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+ – Salzburg vs Ajax

12 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+ – PSV vs Eintracht Frankfurt

K League 1

6 a.m. –fuboTV – Gwangju vs Seoul

Liga MX Femenil

1 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Pumas UNAM vs Toluca

USL Championship

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Pittsburgh Riverhounds vs Saint Louis

7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Birmingham Legion vs Memphis 901

7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Tampa Bay Rowdies vs Atlanta United II

8 p.m. –ESPN+– Sporting Kansas City II vs OKC Energy

8 p.m. –ESPN+– Colorado Springs vs El Paso Locomotive

9 p.m. –ESPN+– San Antonio vs FC Tulsa

9 p.m. –ESPN+– Rio Grande Valley vs Austin Bold

10 p.m. –ESPN+– LA Galaxy II vs Orange County SC

10 p.m. –ESPN+– Real Monarchs vs New Mexico United

10 p.m. -ESPN App- San Diego Loyal vs Reno 1868

10:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Las Vegas Lights vs Phoenix Rising

11 p.m. –ESPN+– Sacramento Republic vs Portland Timbers II

USL League One

1 p.m. -ESPN App- Chattanooga Red Wolves vs Tormenta

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Greenville Triumph vs Fort Lauderdale

Sunday

UEFA Champions League

3 p.m. -CBS Sports Network, fuboTV – PSG vs Bayern München

Ligue 1

9 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Lorient vs Strasbourg

11 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Nice vs Lens

Liga MX

6:30 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+, fuboTV – Toluca vs Guadalajara

8:30 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Atlético San Luis vs Cruz Azul

10:06 p.m. –fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Tijuana vs Puebla

Major League Soccer

10 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV – Portland Timbers vs Seattle Sounders

A-League

4 a.m. –ESPN+– Brisbane Roar vs Western United

Canadian Premier League

12 p.m. –fuboTV – Atlético Ottawa vs Edmonton

3 p.m. –fuboTV – Cavalry vs HFX Wanderers

K League 1

7 a.m. –fuboTV – Seongnam FC vs Ulsan

Segunda Division

4 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Girona vs Elche

Allsvenskan

8:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Malmö FF vs Falkenberg

USL Championship

5 p.m. –ESPN+– New York RB II vs Philadelphia Union II

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Hartford Athletic vs Loudoun United

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Miami FC vs Charlotte Independence

USL League One

5 p.m. –ESPN+– Forward Madison vs Orlando City II

9 p.m. –ESPN+– North Texas vs Union Omaha