Champions League final headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV

Life in France will return to some degree of normalcy over the weekend as the new Ligue 1 opens up, but make no mistake about it – all eyes will be on domestic giant PSG’s attempt at securing continental glory for the first time ever on Sunday.
In the UEFA Champions League Final, Paris squares off against a red hot and treble seeking Bayern Munich that has been on a warpath since returning to action in May.
On Friday, the Europa League final takes place in Cologne, Germany and a bit of bittersweet gratification is up for grabs for Antonio Conte, whose Inter side was a contender late in the Serie A and UCL races. Five-time tournament winner Sevilla stands in the way though.
Rounding out the action in Europe, the UEFA Women’s Champions League picks back up in the quarterfinal round where favorite Lyon hopes to claim a fifth-consecutive UWCL trophy, and Spain’s Segunda division playoff sees Girona and Elche look to claim a La Liga spot for next season.
Domestically, Major League Soccer’s official restart rolls on, headlined by an exciting edition of El Tráfico where Mexican superstars Carlos Vela and Javier “Chicharito” Hernández are expected to meet for the first time in their respective Los Angeles colors.
Here are this weekend’s soccer viewing options:
Friday
UEFA Europa League
3 p.m. -CBS Sports Network, fuboTV – Sevilla vs Inter
Ligue 1
1 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Bordeaux vs Nantes
Postp. –fuboTV – Olympique Marseille vs Saint-Étienne
Liga MX
8:30 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Necaxa vs Santos Laguna
10:30 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Juárez vs León
Major League Soccer
7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– FC Cincinnati vs DC United
7:30 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– Minnesota United vs Sporting KC
8 p.m. –ESPN+– Houston Dynamo vs Dallas
8 p.m. –ESPN+– Toronto FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps
UEFA Womens Champions League
12 p.m. -CBS All Access – Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona
12 p.m. -CBS All Access – Glasgow City LFC vs Wolfsburg
Primera A
6 p.m. –fuboTV – Delfin vs Orense
8:15 p.m. –fuboTV – Macará vs Deportivo Cuenca
Club Friendly
12:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Willem II vs PSV
USL League One
7 p.m. –ESPN+– New England II vs Richmond Kickers
Saturday
Ligue 1
11 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Dijon vs Angers SCO
3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Lille vs Rennes
Liga MX
6 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Atlas vs Querétaro
8 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV – Tigres UANL vs Pumas UNAM
10 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV – América vs Monterrey
Major League Soccer
6 p.m. –fuboTV, FOX Deportes – LAFC vs LA Galaxy
7 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV – Atlanta United vs Nashville SC
8 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV – Inter Miami vs Orlando City SC
9 p.m. –ESPN+ – Colorado Rapids vs Real Salt Lake
UEFA Womens Champions League
2 p.m. -CBS All Access, UEFA TV, YouTube, S…- Olympique Lyonnais Féminines vs Bayern München
2 p.m. -CBS All Access, UEFA TV, YouTube, V…- Arsenal vs PSG
A-League
3 a.m. –ESPN+– Wellington Phoenix vs Perth Glory
Canadian Premier League
1 p.m. – fuboTV – York9 vs Valour
4 p.m. –fuboTV – Forge vs Pacific
Super League
8 a.m. –ESPN+– Beijing Guoan vs Shanghai SIPG
Club Friendly
10 a.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+ – Salzburg vs Ajax
12 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+ – PSV vs Eintracht Frankfurt
K League 1
6 a.m. –fuboTV – Gwangju vs Seoul
Liga MX Femenil
1 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Pumas UNAM vs Toluca
USL Championship
7 p.m. –ESPN+– Pittsburgh Riverhounds vs Saint Louis
7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Birmingham Legion vs Memphis 901
7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Tampa Bay Rowdies vs Atlanta United II
8 p.m. –ESPN+– Sporting Kansas City II vs OKC Energy
8 p.m. –ESPN+– Colorado Springs vs El Paso Locomotive
9 p.m. –ESPN+– San Antonio vs FC Tulsa
9 p.m. –ESPN+– Rio Grande Valley vs Austin Bold
10 p.m. –ESPN+– LA Galaxy II vs Orange County SC
10 p.m. –ESPN+– Real Monarchs vs New Mexico United
10 p.m. -ESPN App- San Diego Loyal vs Reno 1868
10:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Las Vegas Lights vs Phoenix Rising
11 p.m. –ESPN+– Sacramento Republic vs Portland Timbers II
USL League One
1 p.m. -ESPN App- Chattanooga Red Wolves vs Tormenta
7 p.m. –ESPN+– Greenville Triumph vs Fort Lauderdale
Sunday
UEFA Champions League
3 p.m. -CBS Sports Network, fuboTV – PSG vs Bayern München
Ligue 1
9 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Lorient vs Strasbourg
11 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Nice vs Lens
Liga MX
6:30 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+, fuboTV – Toluca vs Guadalajara
8:30 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Atlético San Luis vs Cruz Azul
10:06 p.m. –fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Tijuana vs Puebla
Major League Soccer
10 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV – Portland Timbers vs Seattle Sounders
A-League
4 a.m. –ESPN+– Brisbane Roar vs Western United
Canadian Premier League
12 p.m. –fuboTV – Atlético Ottawa vs Edmonton
3 p.m. –fuboTV – Cavalry vs HFX Wanderers
K League 1
7 a.m. –fuboTV – Seongnam FC vs Ulsan
Segunda Division
4 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Girona vs Elche
Allsvenskan
8:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Malmö FF vs Falkenberg
USL Championship
5 p.m. –ESPN+– New York RB II vs Philadelphia Union II
7 p.m. –ESPN+– Hartford Athletic vs Loudoun United
7 p.m. –ESPN+– Miami FC vs Charlotte Independence
USL League One
5 p.m. –ESPN+– Forward Madison vs Orlando City II
9 p.m. –ESPN+– North Texas vs Union Omaha
