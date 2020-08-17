UEFA Champions League semifinals headline This Week's Soccer on TV

Lyon finds itself on a magical run of form late in the UEFA Champions League, but hits a major stumbling block with its semifinal test on Wednesday.

After knocking out Juventus and Manchester City in the last two weeks, manager Rudi Garcia is now tasked with slowing down red-hot Bayern Munich who is coming off an 8-2 victory that shook Barcelona to its core.

On the other side of the bracket, RB Leipzig flies the underdog flag in its match against Paris Saint-Germain, whom was tested greatly last week by Atalanta but found two goals in stoppage time to pull off a thrilling comeback.

Sevilla booked its ticket to the Europa League final on Sunday, and will see the winner of Monday’s Inter Milan-Shakhtar Donetsk match on Friday.

Here are this week’s soccer viewing options:

Monday

UEFA Europa League

3 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN USA, UniMás – Inter vs Shakhtar Donetsk

Liga MX

10 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – León vs Tijuana

Tuesday

UEFA Champions League

3 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision – RB Leipzig vs PSG

Major League Soccer

8 p.m. –ESPN+– Toronto FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps

Primera A

6 p.m. –fuboTV– Deportivo Cuenca vs Barcelona

Club Friendly

12 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+ – Wolfsberger AC vs Ajax

12 p.m. -ESPN3, ESPN App- Schalke 04 vs Uerdingen

USL League One

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Orlando City II vs Tucson

Wednesday

UEFA Champions League

3 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN USA, Univision – Lyon vs Bayern München

A-League

5:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Western United vs Melbourne City

Primera A

6 p.m. –fuboTV– LDU Quito vs Universidad Católica

8:15 p.m. –fuboTV– Emelec vs Mushuc Runa

USL Championship

5 p.m. –ESPN+– LA Galaxy II vs Phoenix Rising

7 p.m. –ESPN+– North Carolina vs Charleston Battery

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Loudoun United vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds

7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Philadelphia Union II vs Hartford Athletic

7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Miami FC vs Atlanta United II

8 p.m. –ESPN+– FC Tulsa vs Austin Bold

8 p.m. –ESPN+– Louisville City vs Sporting Kansas City II

9 p.m. –ESPN+– San Antonio vs OKC Energy

10 p.m. –ESPN+– Real Monarchs vs New Mexico United

10:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Las Vegas Lights vs Tacoma Defiance

USL League One

8 p.m. –ESPN+– Union Omaha vs Forward Madison

8 p.m. –ESPN+– Fort Lauderdale vs North Texas

Primera Division

2 p.m. –fuboTV– Deportivo Maldanado vs Peñarol

Thursday

Major League Soccer

7 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– New York Red Bulls vs NYCFC

7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Columbus Crew vs Chicago Fire

Super League

6 a.m. –ESPN+– Guangzhou Evergrande vs Jiangsu Suning

Liga MX Femenil

4:55 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, TUDN.com- Cruz Azul vs Atlas

Primera Division

4:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Nacional vs Torque