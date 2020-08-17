UEFA Champions League semifinals headline This Week's Soccer on TV

Lyon finds itself on a magical run of form late in the UEFA Champions League, but hits a major stumbling block with its semifinal test on Wednesday.
After knocking out Juventus and Manchester City in the last two weeks, manager Rudi Garcia is now tasked with slowing down red-hot Bayern Munich who is coming off an 8-2 victory that shook Barcelona to its core.
On the other side of the bracket, RB Leipzig flies the underdog flag in its match against Paris Saint-Germain, whom was tested greatly last week by Atalanta but found two goals in stoppage time to pull off a thrilling comeback.
Sevilla booked its ticket to the Europa League final on Sunday, and will see the winner of Monday’s Inter Milan-Shakhtar Donetsk match on Friday.
Here are this week’s soccer viewing options:
Monday
UEFA Europa League
3 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN USA, UniMás – Inter vs Shakhtar Donetsk
Liga MX
10 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – León vs Tijuana
Tuesday
UEFA Champions League
3 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, Univision – RB Leipzig vs PSG
Major League Soccer
8 p.m. –ESPN+– Toronto FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps
Primera A
6 p.m. –fuboTV– Deportivo Cuenca vs Barcelona
Club Friendly
12 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+ – Wolfsberger AC vs Ajax
12 p.m. -ESPN3, ESPN App- Schalke 04 vs Uerdingen
USL League One
7 p.m. –ESPN+– Orlando City II vs Tucson
Wednesday
UEFA Champions League
3 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN USA, Univision – Lyon vs Bayern München
A-League
5:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Western United vs Melbourne City
Primera A
6 p.m. –fuboTV– LDU Quito vs Universidad Católica
8:15 p.m. –fuboTV– Emelec vs Mushuc Runa
USL Championship
5 p.m. –ESPN+– LA Galaxy II vs Phoenix Rising
7 p.m. –ESPN+– North Carolina vs Charleston Battery
7 p.m. –ESPN+– Loudoun United vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds
7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Philadelphia Union II vs Hartford Athletic
7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Miami FC vs Atlanta United II
8 p.m. –ESPN+– FC Tulsa vs Austin Bold
8 p.m. –ESPN+– Louisville City vs Sporting Kansas City II
9 p.m. –ESPN+– San Antonio vs OKC Energy
10 p.m. –ESPN+– Real Monarchs vs New Mexico United
10:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Las Vegas Lights vs Tacoma Defiance
USL League One
8 p.m. –ESPN+– Union Omaha vs Forward Madison
8 p.m. –ESPN+– Fort Lauderdale vs North Texas
Primera Division
2 p.m. –fuboTV– Deportivo Maldanado vs Peñarol
Thursday
Major League Soccer
7 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV– New York Red Bulls vs NYCFC
7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Columbus Crew vs Chicago Fire
Super League
6 a.m. –ESPN+– Guangzhou Evergrande vs Jiangsu Suning
Liga MX Femenil
4:55 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, TUDN.com- Cruz Azul vs Atlas
Primera Division
4:30 p.m. –fuboTV– Nacional vs Torque
