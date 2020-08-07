De La Fuente named to Barcelona's Matchday squad

Konrad De La Fuente will be available for selection in Barcelona’s UEFA Champions League tie with Napoli.

The La Liga side announced its Matchday squad on Friday for Saturday’s second leg at the Camp Nou, with De La Fuente getting the call. He will look to make his senior debut for the Catalan side on Europe’s biggest stage. Barcelona is tied with Napoli 1-1 on aggregate, holding the away goal tiebreaker.

De La Fuente, 19, has been training with Barcelona’s first team due to several senior players being out injured. Should he make his debut, his buyout clause would rise from €50 million to 100 million after signing a new contract back in late June.

The U.S. Under-20 Men’s National Team player was promoted to Barcelona’s B team in May and came close to helping them achieve promotion to the Segunda Division this summer. De La Fuente scored three goals and added one assist in six combined appearances for Barcelona B, while also featuring in the UEFA Youth League in 2019.

Barcelona will be without midfielders Sergio Busquets and Arturo Vidal, whom are missing due to suspension. Defender Samuel Umtiti and forward Ousmane Dembele are both injured while fellow forward Martin Braithwaite is not eligible due to not being in the UCL roster.

Advancement for Barcelona will see them take part in the competition’s final stages in Portugal later this month.