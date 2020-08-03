Europa League headlines This Week's Soccer on TV

European action is back this week as the UEFA Europa League picks back up in the knockout round.
One team who will not be worried about the layoff is Manchester United. After earning a five-goal lead in the first leg back on March 12th, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his men will look to finish off Austrian side LASK on Wednesday and move towards collecting the first European trophy for the team since 2017.
Dubbed “the richest game in football”, Tuesday will see the final spot claimed in regards to Premier League promotion. It is down to Brentford playing for its first-ever Premier League appearance and Fullham looking to shake off last year’s relegation campaign quickly.
Here are this week’s soccer viewing options:
Monday
Liga MX
8 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Atlas vs Pumas UNAM
10 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – León vs Monterrey
Tuesday
EFL Championship
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Brentford vs Fulham
A-League
5:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Western Sydney Wanderers vs Perth Glory
Wednesday
UEFA Europa League
12:55 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, Galavision – København vs İstanbul Başakşehir
12:55 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN USA – Shakhtar Donetsk vs Wolfsburg
3 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN USA, UniMás – Manchester United vs LASK Linz
3 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, Galavision – Inter vs Getafe
Major League Soccer
8 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Philadelphia Union vs Portland Timbers
A-League
4 a.m. –ESPN+– Wellington Phoenix vs Brisbane Roar
Super League
6 a.m. –ESPN+– Shandong Luneng vs Shanghai Shenhua
Club Friendly
1 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – PSG vs Sochaux
Allsvenskan
1 p.m. –ESPN+– Malmö FF vs Helsingborg
USL Championship
7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Philadelphia Union II vs New York RB II
7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Atlanta United II vs Charleston Battery
8 p.m. –ESPN+– Birmingham Legion vs Charlotte Independence
8 p.m. –ESPN+– Saint Louis vs Sporting Kansas City II
USL League One
7 p.m. –ESPN+– Greenville Triumph vs Tormenta
Thursday
UEFA Europa League
12:55 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, Galavision – Bayer Leverkusen vs Rangers
12:55 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN USA, UniMás – Sevilla vs Roma
3 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN USA, UniMás, …- Wolverhampton vs Olympiakos Piraeus
3 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, Galavision, Univision NO…- Basel vs Eintracht Frankfurt
Liga MX
8 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Pachuca vs Querétaro
10:06 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV , FOX Deportes – Tijuana vs Tigres UANL
Major League Soccer
8 p.m. -ESPN2 – Orlando City SC vs Minnesota United
A-League
5:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Adelaide United vs Sydney FC
Super League
6 a.m. –ESPN+– Tianjin Teda vs Beijing Guoan
I am curious what MLS’ plans are beyond this tournament. It struck me odd that one runs MLS Is Back and then goes this deep into the event without releasing their future plans to keep the momentum going. In a week the tournament is over, and what next? One wonders whether the future is in the bubble or outside, immediate or delayed into the fall. It occurred to me that with baseball and hoops back going, and NFL imminent (plus racing and the rest), the empty TV sports landscape into which MLS Is Back stepped has rapidly filled. That we might even be encouraged to wait a few weeks. This would likely cause a very short season — not many games to play between Labor Day and October 15 — or perhaps we’d push the season deeper into the winter than usual, to get back some more games. But in any case I’m a little mystified why a league proclaiming it is Back has no plans to the public when the tournament is nearly done. Maybe when Dallas and Nashville got sick and dropped out they lost their nerve.
