Europa League headlines This Week's Soccer on TV

European action is back this week as the UEFA Europa League picks back up in the knockout round.

One team who will not be worried about the layoff is Manchester United. After earning a five-goal lead in the first leg back on March 12th, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his men will look to finish off Austrian side LASK on Wednesday and move towards collecting the first European trophy for the team since 2017.

Dubbed “the richest game in football”, Tuesday will see the final spot claimed in regards to Premier League promotion. It is down to Brentford playing for its first-ever Premier League appearance and Fullham looking to shake off last year’s relegation campaign quickly.

Here are this week’s soccer viewing options:

Monday

Liga MX

8 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Atlas vs Pumas UNAM

10 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – León vs Monterrey

Tuesday

EFL Championship

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Brentford vs Fulham

A-League

5:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Western Sydney Wanderers vs Perth Glory

Wednesday

UEFA Europa League

12:55 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, Galavision – København vs İstanbul Başakşehir

12:55 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN USA – Shakhtar Donetsk vs Wolfsburg

3 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN USA, UniMás – Manchester United vs LASK Linz

3 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, Galavision – Inter vs Getafe

Major League Soccer

8 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Philadelphia Union vs Portland Timbers

A-League

4 a.m. –ESPN+– Wellington Phoenix vs Brisbane Roar

Super League

6 a.m. –ESPN+– Shandong Luneng vs Shanghai Shenhua

Club Friendly

1 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – PSG vs Sochaux

Allsvenskan

1 p.m. –ESPN+– Malmö FF vs Helsingborg

USL Championship

7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Philadelphia Union II vs New York RB II

7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Atlanta United II vs Charleston Battery

8 p.m. –ESPN+– Birmingham Legion vs Charlotte Independence

8 p.m. –ESPN+– Saint Louis vs Sporting Kansas City II

USL League One

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Greenville Triumph vs Tormenta

Thursday

UEFA Europa League

12:55 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, Galavision – Bayer Leverkusen vs Rangers

12:55 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN USA, UniMás – Sevilla vs Roma

3 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN USA, UniMás, …- Wolverhampton vs Olympiakos Piraeus

3 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, Galavision, Univision NO…- Basel vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Liga MX

8 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Pachuca vs Querétaro

10:06 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV , FOX Deportes – Tijuana vs Tigres UANL

Major League Soccer

8 p.m. -ESPN2 – Orlando City SC vs Minnesota United

A-League

5:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Adelaide United vs Sydney FC

Super League

6 a.m. –ESPN+– Tianjin Teda vs Beijing Guoan