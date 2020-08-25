Gall loaned to Orebro for rest of season

Romain Gall struggled for playing time at Norwegian side Stabaek, but will now have a new opportunity for the rest of the current season.

Malmo recalled Gall on Tuesday before loaning him to fellow Allsvenskan side Orebro for the rest of the league season. It will be the third Swedish side that Gall has played with in his career to date.

“Since the beginning of the summer, we have been working on how to optimize the squad, what changes we want to make and what qualities we are looking for,” Orebro manager Axel Kjäll said. “Romain Gall will fit in perfectly with us. He has for several years shown that he maintains a high all-Swedish quality. He is a fast and technical scorer and his qualities are something we will benefit from in our attacking game. As usual, we have had a good dialogue with Malmö to make this possible.”

Gall registered one assist in 10 appearances with Orebro this season, playing 371 minutes of first-team action. The 25-year-old scored two goals and added four assists for Malmo before being loaned out by his parent club.

The Paris-born winger has scored 20 goals and registered 16 assists in 81 career Allsvenskan appearances to date. He’s earned one cap with the U.S. Men’s National Team, appearing in a 2018 friendly against Italy.

Gall will look to make an immediate impact with Orebro in this weekend’s league showdown with Norrkoping.