Gio Reyna scores in third straight preseason match

Giovanni Reyna’s strong run during Borussia Dortmund preseason continued on Saturday with another goalscoring performance.

Reyna scored the opening goal for Lucien Favre’s side on Saturday in a 5-1 friendly win over Duisburg. It was the third straight appearance for Reyna with a goal to his name, playing 90 minutes against the 3. Liga side.

The 17-year-old needed only 12 minutes to break the deadlock after great service from Thorgan Hazard. Reyna rifled home with a left-footed finish down the middle of the goal.

The Hazard – Reyna linkup 💥👀 pic.twitter.com/yyY4aZqxuP — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) August 23, 2020

Hazard, Jadon Sancho, and Ansgar Knauff all got on the scoresheet for Dortmund, whom ran away with the lopsided friendly win. As for Reyna, it continued a busy preseason which has seen him play in every game so far.

Reyna also scored in friendly wins over Austrian sides Rheindorf Altach and Austria Wien. His preseason camp will continue in Austria before split-squad friendlies take place on Aug. 28th against Paderborn and Bochum respectively.

Dortmund’s domestic season gets underway on Sept. 14th in the German DFB Pokal against Duisburg before opening the 2020-21′ Bundesliga campaign against Borussia Monchengladbach on Sept. 19th.

Reyna made 18 combined first team appearances for Dortmund last season, scoring one goal in German Cup play and assisting once in UEFA Champions League action.