SBISoccer.com

Gio Reyna scores in third straight preseason match

Gio Reyna scores in third straight preseason match

Americans Abroad

Gio Reyna scores in third straight preseason match

By 1 hour ago

By |

Giovanni Reyna’s strong run during Borussia Dortmund preseason continued on Saturday with another goalscoring performance.

Reyna scored the opening goal for Lucien Favre’s side on Saturday in a 5-1 friendly win over Duisburg. It was the third straight appearance for Reyna with a goal to his name, playing 90 minutes against the 3. Liga side.

The 17-year-old needed only 12 minutes to break the deadlock after great service from Thorgan Hazard. Reyna rifled home with a left-footed finish down the middle of the goal.

The Hazard – Reyna linkup 💥👀 pic.twitter.com/yyY4aZqxuP

— Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) August 23, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Hazard, Jadon Sancho, and Ansgar Knauff all got on the scoresheet for Dortmund, whom ran away with the lopsided friendly win. As for Reyna, it continued a busy preseason which has seen him play in every game so far.

Reyna also scored in friendly wins over Austrian sides Rheindorf Altach and Austria Wien. His preseason camp will continue in Austria before split-squad friendlies take place on Aug. 28th against Paderborn and Bochum respectively.

Dortmund’s domestic season gets underway on Sept. 14th in the German DFB Pokal against Duisburg before opening the 2020-21′ Bundesliga campaign against Borussia Monchengladbach on Sept. 19th.

Reyna made 18 combined first team appearances for Dortmund last season, scoring one goal in German Cup play and assisting once in UEFA Champions League action.

, , Americans Abroad, Featured

Recent News

From The Web

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home