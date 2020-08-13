Inter Miami signs Blaise Matuidi as TAM player

The significant Inter Miami signing that had been rumored over the last few days is now official, but the move comes with a twist.

Inter Miami announced on Thursday morning that it has acquired World Cup winner and center midfielder Blaise Matuidi, who had just left Juventus by mutual consent on Wednesday. Matuidi was added as a Targeted Allocation Money player rather than a Designated Player, a surprising development given his stature.

“I couldn’t be happier to welcome my friend Blaise to Inter Miami. He is an exciting and gifted player and a great person,” said team co-owner David Beckham, who played with Matuidi for a stint at Paris Saint-Germain, in a prepared statement. “To have a World Cup winner of Blaise’s quality in our new team is such a proud moment – for us as owners and for our fans. For me personally, to have a former teammate joining our club is very special and I can’t wait to welcome him and his beautiful family to South Florida.”

✍️ 𝗡𝗼𝘄 𝗶𝘁'𝘀 𝗼𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 ✍️ Welcome to Inter Miami, @MATUIDIBlaise! pic.twitter.com/clBmlWUna1 — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) August 13, 2020

Matuidi’s arrival to Inter Miami will address a need in central midfield that the club has openly been looking to fill since February. The 33-year-old Frenchman that won the World Cup in 2018 will bolster the position with his experience, tenacity, and overall skills.

Matuidi, who will wear the No. 8 for Inter Miami, joins the MLS expansion club after most recently helping Juventus win the 2019-20 Serie A title. He made 23 starts in 35 appearances in the league campaign, and played in another 10 matches while scoring once in all other competitions.

“Blaise is one of the most successful midfielders of his generation and we’re thrilled to have him at Inter Miami,” said sporting director Paul McDonough in the same written statement. “His world-class quality and leadership will be key attributes for the club.”