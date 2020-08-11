Jack Harrison rejoins Leeds United for third consecutive loan

Former NYCFC man Jack Harrison will be playing in the English Premier League this season.

For the third-consecutive time, Manchester City has loaned Harrison to Leeds United, who won the EFL Championship this past season. Harrison will look to help Marcelo Bielsa’s side to a strong EPL campaign, the first top flight campaign for the historic club since 2004.

Harrison has spent the last two seasons on loan at Elland Road making 91 appearances and scoring 10 goals in all competitions. The 23-year-old England international featured in every game for the Whites last season, providing six goals and eight assists in 49 combined appearances.

A former No. 1 overall selection in the 2016 MLS SuperDraft by NYCFC, Harrison made 61 appearances for the Eastern Conference club, scoring 14 league goals and adding 10 assists. He was then signed by sister club, Manchester City before spending a season with Middlesbrough in the Championship.

Harrison has yet to feature for the Citizens, but Leeds United has an option to purchase the winger should they wish to do so. He’s earned two caps with the England Under-21 Men’s National Team in the past, but is likely to find it hard to feature for Gareth Southgate’s squad due to several top talents in the attacking corps.

Leeds United begins its Premier League campaign on the weekend of September 12th.