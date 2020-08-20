Liverpool-Leeds United headlines Premier League opening weekend

The 2020-21′ English Premier League schedule was released in full on Thursday and two historic rivals will meet on the opening weekend of the season.

Defending champions Liverpool will host EFL Championship winners Leeds United at Anfield on Sept. 12th. It will be the first league meeting between the two clubs since 2004 as well as Leeds’ first match in the top flight since suffering relegation that season.

Manchester City and Manchester United will not partake in the opening weekend’s action due to the Premier League giving them an extended break. Both clubs recently ended their respective involvements in European competitions and will be off the first weekend.

The only other matchup featuring top-ten sides from last season will be Sheffield United’s home date with Wolverhampton Wanderers. Both clubs had impressive seasons, but missed out on qualifying for Europe this season.

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea open the season at Brighton & Hove Albion, the same place where Pulisic suffered an adductor injury last New Years Day.

Tottenham will host Everton in another intriguing showdown while newly promoted clubs West Bromwich Albion and Fulham will host Leicester City and Arsenal respectively.

Here’s the Opening Weekend’s fixtures in full:

Liverpool vs. Leeds United – Sat, Sept. 12

West Ham United vs. Newcastle United – Sat, Sept. 12

Crystal Palace vs. Southampton – Sat, Sept. 12

Fulham vs. Arsenal – Sat, Sept. 12

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Everton – Sat, Sept. 12

West Bromwich Albion vs. Leicester City – Sat, Sept. 12

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Chelsea – Mon. Sept. 14

Sheffield United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers – Mon. Sept. 14

Burnley vs. Manchester United, Manchester City vs. Aston Villa postponed

