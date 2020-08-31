Luchi Gonzalez confirms Reggie Cannon's looming FC Dallas exit

If all goes to according to plan, Reggie Cannon could bid farewell to FC Dallas and MLS as soon as this week.

FC Dallas head coach Luchi Gonzalez confirmed on Monday afternoon that Cannon is set to leave the team to pursue an opportunity overseas. Gonzalez did not specifically mention which team Cannon was headed to, but recent reports have stated that Portuguese first division side Boavista is the right back’s next landing spot.

“I know things are finalizing, so he has to be healthy for that opportunity,” said Gonzalez. “I’m sure the club or the league or whoever will announce it when it’s final, but we’re really proud. I’m personally really proud of Reggie.”

Cannon, who turned pro with FC Dallas in 2017, was absent from the club’s match-day roster in this past Saturday’s 3-1 win over Minnesota United. The 22-year-old defender was, however, in attendance at the game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, watching on as a spectator ahead of the expected completion of his move abroad.

“He’s been waiting on this for over a year,” said FC Dallas veteran Ryan Hollingshead. “There were talks about him getting transferred as far back as last summer, and I know that he’s been talking about it even further back than that. It’s always been a goal and dream and desire of his.”

For FC Dallas, Cannon’s looming departure means the team will have to find someone to fill the void at right back.

Hollingshead did so in the recent victory vs. Minnesota United, but Gonzalez also named players like Bryan Reynolds, Bryan Acosta, and Bressan as potential replacements for the U.S. Men’s National Team youngster on Monday.

“We’ve been preparing almost six months to a year knowing that this was a possibility and knowing we have the pieces to step up,” said Gonzalez. “Right now we’re not looking outside at this point. We’re looking within our roster for guys to step up.”

As for Cannon, he could finalize his transfer as soon as this week. Even if he does not, the belief is that he will depart FC Dallas in the near future to begin his new adventure.

“This is just a good timing for Reggie to take the next step,” said Gonzalez. “It’s good timing for our club to look from within and have someone step it up and see who the next Reggie Cannon will be for the team. It’s just part of the process.

“We’re not afraid to transfer players. We need to make sure there’s a viable business in terms of transfer for the club so we can keep investing and growing.”