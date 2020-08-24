Mukwelle, Masango Akale join Cypriot side Pafos FC

Mukwelle and Masango Akale are both moving to Cyprus as the next chapter in their professional careers.

Cypriot First Division side Pafos FC announced the signing of the pair of brothers on Monday, making them the latest acquisitions this summer. Mukwelle will look to earn first team minutes while Masango will begin with the club’s Under-19 team.

Mukwelle, a U.S. Under-23 Men’s National Team eligible player, was released by Spanish La Liga side Villarreal earlier this summer. The 23-year-old striker scored four goals in 40 combined appearances for Villarreal B this season, while also featuring in the UEFA Youth League.

He’s represented the U.S. U-20, U-18, and U-17 National Teams in the past, scoring five combined goals in 21 appearances.

Masango, a product of the Portland Timbers Academy, will join his brother within the Cypriot club. He’s been called into U.S. Under-17 Men’s National Team camps in the past, but has yet to debut for the team and is now eligible for the U-20’s.

Both players become the latest American players to join the club since USMNT veteran Danny Williams. Williams left Pafos FC by mutual consent in May and is currently without a club.

Pafos FC recently kicked off its 2020-21′ domestic season and will face Anorthosis on Aug. 28th.