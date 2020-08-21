Must-See Goal: Darlington Nagbe

Darlington Nagbe is more known for his impact in the Columbus Crew’s midfield, but the veteran showed off his shooting touch with a brilliant strike on Thursday night.

Nagbe added to the Crew’s eventual 3-0 win over the Chicago Fire with a beauty in the 81st minute. After playing the ball up to himself from roughly 30 yards out, the midfielder rifled a shot off the left post and past a diving Bobby Shuttlesworth.

Just give @darlingtonnagbe Goal of the Year already pic.twitter.com/lMLvzTaKdi — Columbus Crew SC (@ColumbusCrewSC) August 21, 2020

Caleb Porter’s side would remain unbeaten in league play this season with Nagbe’s goal the top effort of all three MLS matches on Thursday.