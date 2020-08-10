Report: Inter Miami set to sign World Cup winner Blaise Matuidi

Inter Miami may have finally found the type of central midfielder that it has long been looking for. In the shape of a World Cup winner, no less.

Sky Sports reported on Monday that Inter Miami is set to sign France national team player Blaise Matuidi. Terms for the veteran have supposedly already been agreed to, but the 33-year-old Matuidi still has to pass a physical before the move is finalized.

Inter Miami did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Currently on the books of Italian power Juventus, Matuidi has reportedly been deemed surplus to requirements as the European club aims to rejuvenate its roster this summer ahead of the upcoming campaign. The Frenchman has spent the past three seasons with Juventus, and played for Paris Saint-Germain, Saint Etienne, and Troyes in his native land prior to that.

If signed, Matuidi would bring a wealth of experience to Inter Miami. Not only has he played at the highest levels in European club soccer, but he has also represented France on the international stage 84 times. Matuidi has also played in two World Cups, and was a member of the squad that won the 2018 edition of the tournament.

Inter Miami, which is off to an 0-5 start in its expansion year, has openly been looking to bolster the central midfield position since before the 2020 MLS regular season began. The team said it was close to landing Boca Juniors youngster Augustin Almendra back in February, but a deal never materialized before the pandemic shutdown occurred in March.

Inter Miami has started Wil Trapp and Victor Ulloa in the center of the park in each of the side’s five games to date, including in the three defeats in the recent MLS is Back Tournament.