Report: Lavelle to join Man City following trade to OL Reign

Rose Lavelle is reportedly set to join fellow U.S. Women’s National Team teammate Samantha Mewis in England.

NWSL side OL Reign acquired Lavelle in a trade with the Washington Spirit on Sunday, but reports suggest she is to be heading to Manchester City. Lavelle was acquired for the Reign’s natural first round draft pick in the 2022 NWSL College Draft, $100,000 in allocation money, and additional allocation money pending her future playing status in the NWSL.

Lavelle is set to join Manchester City, but the Reign will control her future playing rights in the NWSL, The Athletic reported on Sunday.

“Rose is an incredible talent that we believe has all the attributes to be the best player in the world. While we would have loved to have Rose join our club today, she fits perfectly into our long-term vision for the squad,” OL Reign CEO Bill Predmore said.

“It was the vision of Jean-Michel [Aulas] and the support of OL that made this deal this possible for our club. We are willing to make the necessary short-term sacrifices, exercise the needed patience, and do whatever work is required to realize our goal of bringing Rose to OL Reign in the future.”

The Cincinnati native spent the last three seasons with the Spirit, where she made 21 appearances across all competitions. Lavelle helped the Spirit reach the NWSL Challenge Cup quarterfinals, scoring a goal in a 2-1 win over the Chicago Red Stars back in late June.

Lavelle, 25, has become a regular player for the USWNT since making her debut back in 2017 under then-head coach Jill Ellis. She won the Bronze Ball at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup, scoring three goals in six appearances. In total, Lavelle has scored 12 goals and added seven assists in 45 career appearances for the USWNT.

Her move to Manchester City comes six days after Mewis joined the English side from the North Carolina Courage. Mewis has scored 18 goals in 67 career appearances for the USWNT.

Both players will be featuring under a new head coach in Manchester as Gareth Taylor takes over for Alan Mahon. Manchester City was second in the FA Women’s Soccer League before the COVID-19 pandemic halted the campaign.