Report: McKennie to remain at Schalke for now

Americans Abroad

Weston McKennie’s move to Hertha Berlin is reportedly on hold for the time being.

Schalke and Hertha Berlin were in talks over the U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder, but McKennie will remain at Schalke for now, Bild reported Friday. The clubs haven’t been able to agree on a transfer fee, which looks to be climbing higher than what Hertha expected to pay, according to the report.

McKennie has been on the wishlist of several European clubs this summer with teams from England and France also being linked for him. Liverpool, Leicester City, AS Monaco, and Newcastle United have also been mentioned with McKennie, but Hertha Berlin seemed to be the clear favorite to add him this summer. Hertha Berlin was linked for McKennie back in July after the midfielder reportedly wanted a move away.

The 21-year-old is a rising star in the Bundesliga after breaking into the Schalke first team in 2018. McKennie made 32 combined appearances for David Wagner’s side this season, scoring three goals and adding one assist. He is currently in preseason camp with Schalke, alongside fellow American midfielder Nick Taitague.

His current contract with the club runs until June 2024, but with Schalke looking to re-bolster its squad, McKennie could be on the way out. McKennie has also continued to be a key piece for the USMNT, making 19 appearances to date with six goals to his name.

Schalke opens the 2020 Bundesliga season against Bayern Munich on Sept. 17th.

  • Kojo

    Schalke is in a dire financial situation. They need to raise funds while at the same time reducing their wage bill. I can only assume that Weston is one of the more highly compensated players.

  • The Imperative Voice

    schalke is playing games. SBI linked to the original “wantaway” article recently when discussing the current transfer talks. back then they wanted $25m. story was the offer was up to $30m. either HB’s offer was over-stated or schalke is getting greedy. or we have a half month to the deadline and they’ve decided to play chicken.

    • Helium-3

      He’s got 4 more yrs on the contract. Schalke are in no rush to sell and can wait until someone meets the asking price. You would do the same.

