Report: Yedlin set to fight for new contract at Newcastle United

DeAndre Yedlin has previously been linked with a move away from the English Premier League, but reportedly is aiming for a stay at Newcastle United.

Yedlin recently triggered a contract negotiation based on the number of games he has played for the Magpies, Chronicle Live reported. The U.S. Men’s National Team veteran had been linked with both MLS and the Bundesliga this summer after falling out of favor in Steve Bruce’s starting lineup.

Yedlin, 27, made 20 combined appearances for Newcastle United this season, scoring one goal against EPL giants Manchester City. He missed 14 matches though with injuries to his groin, hip, and hand which saw Valentino Lazaro and Fabian Schar start at right back in his absence.

His current contract runs until June 2021 and is aiming to fight for his place at St. James Park next season. The club is also considering loan options for Yedlin as well as a permanent move away if the right offer comes in.

Yedlin has earned 62 caps with the USMNT to date and remains an experienced option both and club and international level. Newcastle United finished in 13th place last season, 10 points clear of the relegation zone.

The club’s new season is scheduled to begin the weekend of Sept. 12th, looking to fight for a top-ten finish.