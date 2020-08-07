Return of Champions League headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV

Make no mistake about it, the Pep Guardiola era of Machester City saw some uncharacteristic lows in 2020. At one point the team’s morale and immediate future were very much in question when it was hit with a two-year ban from European competition.

Since then, it has evaded the ban and has the opportunity to change the narrative of the season completely if it can finish off its lead over Real Madrid in UEFA Champions League play on Friday.

Down and 90 minutes from being out, Chelsea will have to dig deep and put on a legendary performance to position itself to advance when it faces Bayern Munich on Saturday. As it stands, the Blues find themselves down three goals to a more dangerous than ever Bayern, who is looking to complete a 2020 treble.

As the rest of the semifinals play out, Barcelona is in a 1-1 deadlock with Napoli and Juventus owns a 1-0 lead over Lyon with each matchup being resolved on Friday and Saturday.

Here are this weekend’s soccer viewing options:

UEFA Champions League

3 p.m. – CBS Sports Network, fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN USA – Manchester City vs Real Madrid

3 p.m. – fuboTV, CBS All Access, Galavision – Juventus vs Olympique Lyonnais

Liga MX

8:30 p.m. – ESPN Deportes, fuboTV – Necaxa vs América

10:30 p.m. – fuboTV, TUDN USA – Mazatlán vs Toluca

A-League

5:30 a.m. – ESPN+– Western United vs Western Sydney Wanderers

K League 1

7 a.m. – fuboTV – Seoul vs Gangwon

Segunda Division

2 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Deportivo La Coruña vs Fuenlabrada

USL Championship

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Miami FC vs Tampa Bay Rowdies

Postp. –ESPN+– Orange County SC vs LA Galaxy II

USL League One

7 p.m. –ESPN+– New England II vs Orlando City II

Saturday

UEFA Champions League

3 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, Galavision – Bayern München vs Chelsea

3 p.m. -CBS Sports Network, fuboTV , CBS All Access – Barcelona vs Napoli

Liga MX

8 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV – Cruz Azul vs León

8:06 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Monterrey vs Santos Laguna

10 p.m. –fuboTV, Telemundo – Guadalajara vs Puebla

A-League

3 a.m. –ESPN+– Perth Glory vs Melbourne Victory

Club Friendly

12:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Ajax vs RKC

K League 1

7 a.m. –fuboTV – Daegu vs Jeonbuk Motors

USL Championship

5 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+ – Memphis 901 vs North Carolina

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Pittsburgh Riverhounds vs New York RB II

7 p.m. –ESPN+ Charlotte Independence vs Charleston Battery

7:30 p.m. -ESPN App- Birmingham Legion vs Atlanta United II

8 p.m. –ESPN+ OKC Energy vs San Antonio

8 p.m. –ESPN+– Louisville City vs Indy Eleven

8 p.m. –ESPN+– Saint Louis vs FC Tulsa

9 p.m. –ESPN+– Austin Bold vs Rio Grande Valley

9:30 p.m. –ESPN+– El Paso Locomotive vs Colorado Springs

10 p.m. –ESPN+– Portland Timbers II vs Sacramento Republic

10:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Las Vegas Lights vs San Diego Loyal

10:30 p.m. -ESPN App- Reno 1868 vs Tacoma Defiance

10:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Phoenix Rising vs New Mexico United

USL League One

6:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Richmond Kickers vs Forward Madison

8 p.m. –ESPN+– Tormenta vs Fort Lauderdale

9 p.m. –ESPN+– North Texas vs Chattanooga Red Wolves

10:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Tucson vs Union Omaha

Primera Division

11 a.m. –fuboTV – Cerro vs Plaza Colonia

1:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Danubio vs River Plate

4:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Defensor Sporting vs Torque

Sunday

Liga MX

1 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, fuboTV – Pumas UNAM vs Juárez

8 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, TUDN.com, …- Atlético San Luis vs Atlas

Super League

6 a.m. –ESPN+– Guangzhou Evergrande vs Shandong Luneng

Club Friendly

8:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Feyenoord vs Sparta Rotterdam

Allsvenskan

8:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Örebro vs IFK Göteborg

USL Championship

7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Philadelphia Union II vs Hartford Athletic

Primera Division

10:15 a.m. –fuboTV – Boston River vs Wanderers

2 p.m. –fuboTV – Nacional vs Peñarol