Reyna eager to begin 'exciting' USMNT career

Giovanni Reyna broke into the Borussia Dortmund first team at the start of 2020 and is now excited for the next chapter of his career.

Reyna began the season with Dortmund’s Under-19 team and excelled in his time there before getting the call-up to Lucien Favre’s senior squad. The playmaking midfielder made 17 combined appearances this season, scoring once in German Cup play and assisting once against Paris Saint-Germain in UEFA Champions League action.

Comparisons have been made between Reyna and former Dortmund star Christian Pulisic, whom is now entertaining in the English Premier League with Chelsea. Reyna’s first senior call up to the USMNT was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the chance to work with Pulisic provides an exciting opportunity.

“I think the idea of us [Pulisic and Reyna] playing together is really exciting which, you know, I think people should start looking at that more than comparing us,” Reyna said in an interview with ESPN.

“If we get our group together and me and Christian playing together, I think can be very exciting for the next, who knows, 10 years or 15 years.”

Reyna was expected to be called up by Gregg Berhalter earlier in March for a pair of European friendlies before the pandemic halted all international action. Not only has Reyna impressed with Dortmund, but he’s also risen through the ranks of U.S. Soccer.

He’s totaled 32 combined appearances between the U.S. U-15, U-16, and U-17 teams to date with 15 goals to his name. The playmaker is also eligible to represent Argentina, England, and Portugal, but confirmed his commitment to the United States earlier this year, a decision which came easy for Reyna.

“U.S.A is my home country, I lived here most of my life but yeah, it was always U.S.A., it was never really a discussion,” Reyna said. “U.S.A. is my home country, I’m an American kid so, yeah, hopefully, [I] can go into a U.S. camp soon. I’m really excited to meet all those guys.”

Reyna is currently in preseason camp with Dortmund, whom are seeking a first Bundesliga title since 2012. The club will also return to the UEFA Champions League after being eliminated in the Round of 16 of this year’s edition by current finalists PSG.

His first chance to represent the USMNT could come as early as October in the first action for Gregg Berhalter’s team since January.