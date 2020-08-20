Robbie Robinson out for Inter Miami home opener

Robbie Robinson may have returned to the Inter Miami training facility this week, but he will not be playing in this weekend’s home opener.

Robinson is going to miss out on the second edition of the Sunshine Clasico vs. Orlando City on Saturday because he is going through a mandatory quarantine period. The rookie forward recently returned to South Florida after leaving the team and heading out of state at the start of the MLS is Back Tournament in early July to tend to personal matters.

As a result, he is now subject to a 10- to 14-day period of isolation per league protocol and will not be eligible for selection in Inter Miami’s first home game.

“At the moment he’s got his quarantine phase so he’s not actually integrated with the boys yet,” said Inter Miami winger Lewis Morgan on Thursday. “He’ll be getting back up to speed fitness wise and as I said to make sure he gets through that quarantine period. We’re really excited to welcome him back to the group. He’s a big asset for us, and we look forward to having him back on the field with us.”

The 21-year-old Robinson, who started in each of Inter Miami’s first two games this season, is permitted and has been able to do solo training sessions at the expansion club’s practice facility.

He has not and cannot, however, come in direct contact with any member of the team until the quarantine period passes because he has not been subject to regular testing like the rest of the group.

His absence for Saturday further depletes Inter Miami’s starting options up top. Juan Agudelo was already set to miss the match due to the red card he received in the last game against New York City FC, and that combined with Robinson’s unavailability leaves youngster Julian Carranza as the only true striker at head coach Diego Alonso’s disposal.

Inter Miami, which has scored just three goals to date, is heading into the weekend looking to pick up the first victory in franchise history. The team is currently 0-5.