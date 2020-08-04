Robinson likely out at Wigan Athletic following relegation to League One

Wigan Athletic fought for a chance to stay in the EFL Championship, but ultimately lost their appeal on Tuesday.

The Latics were relegated to League One after their appeal to the English Football League against a 12-point deduction was unsuccessful. Wigan entered administration earlier this year, but concluded the Championship season as one of the top in-form sides.

Paul Cook’s side posted a 5-1-3 record in their final nine league matches, but following the deduction finished two points from safety. Cook has since left his position as manager while many players could also be out the door this summer.

U.S. Men’s National Team left back Antonee Robinson was one of Wigan’s top performers this season, his first since joining the club on a permanent move from Everton. The 22-year-old made 39 combined appearances for the Latics, scoring one goal and adding one assist.

Not only did Robinson play a key role for the club, he became a target for a possible transfer this summer. AC Milan remains very much in the mix for the American’s services while West Ham United, Leicester City, and West Bromwich Albion have all been linked to the club.

Hammers boss David Moyes was also in attendance at Wigan’s July 18th league match at Charlton Athletic to see Robinson in person.

With Wigan dropping into the third tier of English Football, Robinson is likely to be sold this summer to save funds for the club. A move away could also help Robinson jump back into the USMNT fold under Gregg Berhalter.

The left back has earned seven caps with the USMNT, but only one since Berhalter took over in Dec. 2018. He played 80 minutes in a 1-0 friendly defeat to Jamaica back in July 2019, but also remains an option for the U.S. Under-23 Men’s National Team due to this summer’s Olympic Games being postponed.