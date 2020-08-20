Steffen likely to be No. 2 goalkeeper at Manchester City this season

Zack Steffen is likely to start the 2020 English Premier League season as Manchester City’s No. 2 goalkeeper.

Pep Guardiola’s side begin its domestic season in September after given an extended break by the English FA for its lengthy European run this summer. With Claudio Bravo now gone from the Citizens, Steffen is likely to back up Brazilian National Team goalkeeper Ederson.

Manchester City will not only begin its Premier League season in September, but will also take part in the UEFA Champions League group stage and Carabao Cup later this Fall. Steffen could make his debut for the Citizens in the league cup, a competition which Guardiola rotated his goalkeepers for in the opening rounds.

The U.S. Men’s National Team No. 1 goalkeeper rejoins his parent club from German side Fortuna Dusseldorf. Steffen spent the season on loan with Dusseldorf, making 18 combined appearances in the first-half of the season, posting two clean sheets.

A patellar tendon issue and MCL injury respectively forced Steffen to watch the second-half of Dusseldorf’s season from the sidelines, despite working his way back to training near the end of play. The club eventually suffered relegation to the 2. Bundesliga after finishing second-from-bottom in the 18-team table.

Not only will Steffen remain with the Citizens this season, but the club retained veteran goalkeeper Scott Carson on loan from Derby County. Carson is likely to be the third choice keeper behind Ederson and Steffen.

Steffen has earned 17 caps for the USMNT, becoming a regular starter under former head coach Gregg Berhalter when fit. He will look to return to international action this October when the USMNT face its first matches since January.