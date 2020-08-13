The latest MLS expansion team will be named St. Louis City SC

Major League Soccer’s 30th team now has a name and a crest.

The St. Louis MLS expansion group has chosen St. Louis City SC as the team’s new name, revealing the name and logo on Thursday.

“St. Louis City SC is a reflection of the STLMade movement that is at the heart of everything we do, and truly represents our region’s diverse and optimistic spirit,” said Carolyn Kindle Betz. “Our desire from day one has been to be bigger than soccer and to become part of the fabric of St. Louis and a symbol of our future. This is a significant step forward for our club – and our region.”

St. Louis City SC is scheduled to begin play in MLS in 2023, a year later than originally planned because of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

