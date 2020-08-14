UEFA Champions League headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV

Hot on the pursuit of a treble in his first season at the helm of Bayern Munich, Hansi Flick will now see every remaining match of the UEFA Champions League become the biggest game of his life.

The stage is set for high drama on Friday. Flick and company will have to find a way to minimize Lionel Messi, who proved to be at the top of his game with his wonderstrike in Barcelona’s 3-1 win over Napoli last weekend.

After stunning the world with its performance over Juventus, Lyon is the one carrying the underdog banner at this stage in the competition and it will put it on the line against EPL side Manchester City on Saturday.

On Sunday, Manchester United looks to shake off an unconvincing quarterfinal win when it squares off with Sevilla in Europa League play.

Here are this weekend’s soccer viewing options:

UEFA Champions League

3 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN USA, Univision – Barcelona vs Bayern München

Liga MX

10:30 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Puebla vs Pachuca

Super League

8 a.m. –ESPN+– Jiangsu Suning vs Shanghai Shenhua

Primera A

6 p.m. –fuboTV– Deportivo Cuenca vs Guayaquil City

8:15 p.m. –fuboTV– Barcelona vs Orense

USL League One

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Orlando City II vs Fort Lauderdale

8 p.m. -ESPN App- Forward Madison vs Tormenta

Primera Division

2 p.m. –fuboTV– Plaza Colonia vs Defensor Sporting

Saturday

UEFA Champions League

3 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN USA, Univision – Manchester City vs Olympique Lyonnais

Liga MX

6 p.m. –fuboTV– Guadalajara vs Atlético San Luis

8 p.m. –fuboTV, ESPN Deportes – Cruz Azul vs Juárez

10 p.m. –fuboTV, ESPN Deportes – Mazatlán vs Pumas UNAM

10:06 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Monterrey vs Necaxa

A-League

3 a.m. –ESPN+– Sydney FC vs Western United

Super League

8 a.m. –ESPN+– Dalian Aerbin vs Guangzhou R&F

Club Friendly

12:45 p.m. –ESPN+– PSV vs Vitesse

K League 1

6 a.m. –fuboTV– Suwon Bluewings vs Jeonbuk Motors

USL Championship

5 p.m. –ESPN+– Colorado Springs vs New Mexico United

7 p.m. –ESPN+– North Carolina vs Birmingham Legion

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Charlotte Independence vs Memphis 901

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Hartford Athletic vs New York RB II

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Indy Eleven vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds

8 p.m. –ESPN+– Charleston Battery vs Atlanta United II

8 p.m. –ESPN+– Louisville City vs Loudoun United

8 p.m. –ESPN+– OKC Energy vs Rio Grande Valley

8 p.m. –ESPN+– Saint Louis vs Sporting Kansas City II

9 p.m. –ESPN+– San Antonio vs Austin Bold

10 p.m. –ESPN+– Orange County SC vs Las Vegas Lights

10 p.m. –ESPN+– Real Monarchs vs El Paso Locomotive

10:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Phoenix Rising vs San Diego Loyal

10:30 p.m. -ESPN App- Reno 1868 vs Portland Timbers II

11 p.m. –ESPN+– Sacramento Republic vs Tacoma Defiance

USL League One

6:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Richmond Kickers vs Tucson

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Greenville Triumph vs Chattanooga Red Wolves

9 p.m. –ESPN+– North Texas vs New England II

Sunday

UEFA Europa League

3 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN USA – Sevilla vs Manchester United

Liga MX

1 p.m. –fuboTV, ESPN Deportes – Toluca vs Tigres UANL

8:06 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Santos Laguna vs Atlas

10 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Querétaro vs América

Major League Soccer

8:30 p.m. –ESPN+ – Dallas vs Nashville SC

Club Friendly

8:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Feyenoord vs Twente

10 a.m. -ESPN Deportes – Austria Wien vs Borussia Dortmund

K League 1

6 a.m. –fuboTV – Daegu vs Incheon United

Segunda Division

1 p.m. –fuboTV– Almería vs Girona

4 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Real Zaragoza vs Elche

Allsvenskan

8:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Hammarby vs Elfsborg

USL Championship

7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Tampa Bay Rowdies vs Miami FC