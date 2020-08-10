UEFA Champions League quarterfinals headline This Week's Soccer on TV

With plenty of time to extend its best ever recorded season, Atalanta has perhaps the biggest game in its’ 112-year history when it squares off with Paris Saint-Germain in a UEFA Champions League quarterfinal on Wednesday.

After Ligue 1 cancelled the remainder of the season in March, PSG has stayed busy with the Coupe de France and Coupe de la Ligue Finals where it took both honors.

Like Atalanta, RB Leipzig is looking to write an underdog story at this juncture in the fight for the top prize in Europe. Without the services of star-striker Timo Werner who recently departed for Chelsea, it will be looking for a way to outfox Atlético Madrid on Thursday.

It is the time of year when managerial heads will roll at some of the biggest clubs if they can’t find a way to add to the trophy cabinet, or even lesser reasons. Evidenced by Juventus’ knee-jerk sacking of Maurizio Sarri on the heels of getting bounced from UCL.

Without a league or cup title to their names in 2020, it will be interesting to see how Ole Gunnar Solskaer and Antonio Conte stick the landing in Manchester United and Inter Milan’s Europa League bids, which play out at the quarterfinal stage on Monday.

Darlings of the MLS is Back tournament Orlando City will look to cap off a surprisingly successful restart against in the tournament’s conclusion against Portland Timbers on Tuesday. The regular reason also begins its restart with FC Dallas and Nashville SC playing the first of three makeup games for missing the tournament on Wednesday.

Here are this week’s soccer viewing options:

Monday

UEFA Europa League

3 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, Galavision – Inter vs Bayer Leverkusen

3 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN USA, UniMás – Manchester United vs København

Australian A-League

5:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Brisbane Roar vs Sydney FC

Tuesday

UEFA Europa League

3 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDNxtra – Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Sevilla

3 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDNxtra – Shakhtar Donetsk vs Basel

Liga MX

6 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN – Necaxa vs Mazatlán

8 p.m. –fuboTV– Pachuca vs León

10 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN – Tigres UANL vs Puebla

Major League Soccer

8 p.m. -ESPN, fuboTV, ESPN Deportes – Portland Timbers vs Orlando City SC

Australian A-League

5:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Melbourne City vs Adelaide United

Wednesday

UEFA Champions League

3 p.m. –fuboTV, CBS All Access, TUDN USA, UniMás – Atalanta vs PSG

Liga MX

6 p.m. –fuboTV– Querétaro vs Cruz Azul

8 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN- Juárez vs Guadalajara

10 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN – Pumas UNAM vs Monterrey

10:06 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Tijuana vs Atlético San Luis

Major League Soccer

8:30 p.m. –ESPN+, ESPN App, MLSsoccer.com – Dallas vs Nashville SC

Australian A-League

3:35 a.m. –ESPN+ – Perth Glory vs Western United

6:10 a.m. –ESPN+ – Western Sydney Wanderers vs Melbourne Victory

Super League

8 a.m. –ESPN+ – Beijing Guoan vs Hebei CFFC

Club Friendly

11 a.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+- Rheindorf Altach vs Borussia Dortmund

USL Championship

7 p.m. –ESPN+ – New York RB II vs Loudoun United

7 p.m. –ESPN+ – Charlotte Independence vs Birmingham Legion

7:30 p.m. –ESPN+ – Atlanta United II vs Tampa Bay Rowdies

8 p.m. –ESPN+ – FC Tulsa vs San Antonio

8 p.m. –ESPN+ – Louisville City vs Sporting Kansas City II

10 p.m. –ESPN+ – San Diego Loyal vs Orange County SC

10:30 p.m. –ESPN+ – Las Vegas Lights vs Tacoma Defiance

10:30 p.m. -ESPN App- Reno 1868 vs Sacramento Republic

USL League One

5 p.m. –ESPN+ – Chattanooga Red Wolves vs Union Omaha

Thursday

UEFA Champions League

3 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, UniMás – RB Leipzig vs Atlético Madrid

Liga MX

8 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+, ESPN App, …- Atlas vs Toluca

10 p.m. -TUDN, TUDN En Vivo, DAZN- América vs Santos Laguna

Australian A-League

5:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Newcastle Jets vs Wellington Phoenix

Club Friendly

12:45 p.m. –ESPN+ – Ajax vs Utrecht

Allsvenskan

1 p.m. –ESPN+ – Norrköping vs Hammarby