USMNT could open World Cup qualifying at Trinidad & Tobago as Concacaf unveils schedule

The U.S. Men’s National Team’s 2022 World Cup qualifying journey stands a very good chance of beginning where its 2018 qualifying campaign ended painfully.
Concacaf unveiled the draw for the region’s World Cup qualifying rounds, and while the complete eight-team field for the final round is not yet known, the Americans have a much more clear picture of how their qualifying schedule will shape up.
The draw is a favorable one for the Americans, who won’t have to face fellow Concacaf powers Mexico and Costa Rica until the sixth match of the final round, and both road games against Mexico and Costa Rica don’t come until 2022.
Here is the Concacaf first round groups, which will produce the final three teams in the eight-team final round:
The final round of Concacaf World Cup qualifying begins in June of 2021, with four matches being played that month. The Americans will likely travel to Trinidad & Tobago or El Salvador for its first match, before playing its first home qualifier against potentially Canada or Haiti.
The USMNT will play host to Mexico in October of 2021, and will visit Mexico January of 2022. The Americans will close out their qualifying campaign with a trip to Costa Rica in March of 2022.
What do you think of the qualifying schedule? Excited to see the USMNT youngsters potentially head to Trinidad for some revenge? Ready for a USMNT match in Mexico in winter?
Share your thoughts below.
One of my heuristics since I was in college has been results against a common opponent. You both played team x, did you get different results? Can hint at relative quality. Nations League messes this up because so much of your schedule is channeled into a particular level of team. If ES is League B and TnT is League A they don’t have (m)any common opponents anymore. This also messes up the FIFA rankings. Regardless of NL, ES ranks above TnT but the former was feasting on worse NL League B teams and the latter was the relegated from a tough NL League A group. But if wins are what matters to FIFA then the rankings favor B success. So that leaves horse sense. I’d take Gold Cup as my hint. ES was even with Curacao on group points but lost the tiebreaker. Played them to the same score we did. Tied Jamaica. TnT won one game in 12 months — against Anguilla. Before that they bombed out of GC and could only tie Guyana. The reality is even last time TnT emerged from an easy semi group, sucked most of the tournament, then had one lucky home game against a tired US team on a soaked field who didn’t change one starter. So my theory is ES and TnT are group favorites, yes, but in terms of AvF, I’d favor ES to be the team that emerges in the Ocho. I think TnT is falling off. I think a lot of the time people think in terms of the last cycle and outside the regulars it’s usually topsy turvy and not the same teams next time. One team falls off, another emerges.
Canada — Haiti is a potential interesting rematch, and Canada has a habit of imploding in key fixtures. Similarly, the groups also set up for potentially Curacao — Panama, which would be dangerous if they showed up as drilled as last summer. FWIW the rankings would say ES Curacao Canada. All this being said, this depends on covid cooperating all fall which may prove naive. It’s not even cooperating now.
