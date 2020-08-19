USMNT could open World Cup qualifying at Trinidad & Tobago as Concacaf unveils schedule

The U.S. Men’s National Team’s 2022 World Cup qualifying journey stands a very good chance of beginning where its 2018 qualifying campaign ended painfully.

Concacaf unveiled the draw for the region’s World Cup qualifying rounds, and while the complete eight-team field for the final round is not yet known, the Americans have a much more clear picture of how their qualifying schedule will shape up.

The draw is a favorable one for the Americans, who won’t have to face fellow Concacaf powers Mexico and Costa Rica until the sixth match of the final round, and both road games against Mexico and Costa Rica don’t come until 2022.

Here is the Concacaf first round groups, which will produce the final three teams in the eight-team final round:

The final round of Concacaf World Cup qualifying begins in June of 2021, with four matches being played that month. The Americans will likely travel to Trinidad & Tobago or El Salvador for its first match, before playing its first home qualifier against potentially Canada or Haiti.

The USMNT will play host to Mexico in October of 2021, and will visit Mexico January of 2022. The Americans will close out their qualifying campaign with a trip to Costa Rica in March of 2022.

