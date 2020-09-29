Americans Abroad Midweek Preview: Brooks, Marsch, and more

Wolfsburg will look to advance into the UEFA Europa League group stage with a victory over AEK Athens this week.

The Bundesliga side travels to Greece on Thursday with John Brooks aiming to start for Oliver Glasner’s side. Brooks played 90 minutes on Sunday in a 1-1 league draw with Freiburg, starting next to Joshua Guilavogui in defense. The U.S. Men’s National Team centerback has not started in qualifying yet for Wolfsburg this term, but will hope to change that after a strong performance on the weekend. Wolfsburg is the lone Bundesliga team in the qualifying phase for the tournament and could join fellow sides Bayer Leverkusen and Hoffenheim in the group stage with a win.

Elsewhere, Jesse Marsch and Red Bull Salzburg hold an aggregate lead over Maccabi Tel Aviv in UCL qualifying while Zack Steffen and Manchester City look to advance in Carabao Cup play. Josh Gatt and Dundalk are at home in UEFA Europa League qualifying while Cameron Carter-Vickers could appear in two different competitions for Tottenham this week.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad:

Europe

UEFA Champions League Qualifying

Jesse Marsch and Red Bull Salzburg face Meccabi Tel Aviv on Wednesday.

UEFA Europa League Qualifying

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face AEK Athens on Thursday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Tottenham face Maccabi Haifa on Thursday.

Theoson Jordan Siebatcheu and Young Boys face KF Tirana on Thursday.

Josh Gatt and Dundalk face Klaksvik on Thursday.

England

carabao cup

Zack Steffen and Manchester City face Burnley on Wednesday.

Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson and Fulham face Brentford on Thursday.

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Newport County on Tuesday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Tottenham face Matt Miazga and Chelsea on Tuesday.

Christian Pulisic is OUT for Chelsea.

Germany

Super Cup Final

Giovanni Reyna and Borussia Dortmund face Chris Richards and Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

Italy

Coppa Italia

Andrija Novakovich and Frosinone face Padova on Wednesday.

Sweden

cup

Aron Johannsson and Hammarby face FC Gute on Wednesday.

Mix Diskerud and Helsingborg face Halmia on Wednesday.

Mexico

Ascenso MX

Jonathan Suarez and Pumas Tabasco face Atlante on Wednesday.