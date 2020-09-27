Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Wright, Johannsson, and more

Haji Wright came off the bench in his first Sonderjyske appearance and made an immediate impact, following in those same footsteps on Sunday afternoon.

Wright helped his club to a 3-1 win over Aalborg, scoring two goals in the final 10 minutes. The U.S. Men’s National Team prospect came off the bench in the second-half and swung the match in Sonderjyske’s favor with the eventual winner in the 87th minute.

Wright would add his second goal of the match in the 96th minute, scoring from the penalty spot to secure Sonderjyske’s second league win of the season. The 22-year-old won three of his four duels in the game, but overall continued his good start with the Danish Superliagen side. Up next for Wright is a trip to Lyngby on Oct. 4th.

Aron Johannsson scored a pair of goals as Hammarby claimed a 3-1 win over Falkenbergs on Sunday. The U.S. Men’s National Team forward continued his good run of form with the eventual winning goal in the 66th minute before a 90th minute penalty kick to ice the result. Johannsson has scored eight goals and added one assist in league play since August, leading Hammarby in goals and helping them get to a current seventh place spot in the Allsvenskan table.

Elsewhere, Sergino Dest looks to have made his final appearance for Dutch side Ajax while Duane Holmes returned to action for Derby County in a lopsided home defeat. Tyler Adams starred for RB Leipzig in a 1-1 draw with Bayer Leverkusen, John Brooks featured for Wolfsburg in Bundesliga play, and Eric Lichaj played 90 minutes in an important Turkish league win over Istanbul Basaksehir.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

England

premier league

Zack Steffen dressed but did not play in Manchester City’s 5-2 loss to Leicester City on Sunday.

DeAndre Yedlin dressed but did not play in Newcastle United’s 1-1 draw with Tottenham on Sunday.

Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson and Fulham face Aston Villa on Monday.

Matt Miazga did not dress in Chelsea’s 3-3 draw with West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

Christian Pulisic is OUT for Chelsea.

championship

Geoff Cameron started and played 90 minutes in QPR’s 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Duane Holmes came off the bench and played 19 minutes in Derby County’s 4-0 loss to Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

Giles Phillips dressed but did not play in Wycombe Wanderers’ 2-0 loss to Swansea City on Saturday.

Matthew Olosunde did not dress in Rotherham United’s 1-1 draw with Birmingham City on Saturday.

League One

Lynden Gooch started and played 90 minutes in Sunderland’s 1-0 win over Peterborough on Saturday.

Marlon Fossey started and played 90 minutes in Shrewsbury Town’s 1-1 draw with Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

Indiana Vassilev came off the bench and played 24 minutes in Burton Albion’s 4-2 loss to Swindon Town on Saturday.

League Two

Charlie Kelman came off the bench and played 39 minutes in Southend United’s 2-1 loss to Morecambe on Saturday.

PL2

Owen Otasowie and Wolves U-23’s face Stoke City on Monday.

Germany

bundesliga

Gio Reyna started and played 90 minutes in Borussia Dortmund’s 2-0 loss to Augsburg on Saturday.

Tyler Adams started and played 90 minutes in RB Leipzig’s 1-1 draw with Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

John Brooks started and played 90 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 1-1 draw with Freiburg on Sunday.

Josh Sargent started, registered an ASSIST, and played 87 minutes in Werder Bremen’s 3-1 win over Schalke on Saturday.

Pellegrino Matarazzo and Stuttgart defeated Mainz 4-1 on Saturday.

Timothy Chandler dressed but did not play in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 3-1 win over Hertha Berlin on Friday.

Chris Richards dressed but did not play in Bayern Munich’s 4-1 loss to Hoffenheim on Sunday.

2. Bundesliga

Julian Green came off the bench and played 12 minutes in Greuther Furth’s 1-1 draw with Erzgebirge Aue on Friday.

Alfredo Morales dressed but did not play in Fortuna Dusseldorf’s 1-0 win over Wurzburger Kickers on Saturday.

Bobby Wood and Hamburg face Paderborn on Monday.

Timothy Tillman dressed but did not play for Greuther Furth.

3. Liga

Terrence Boyd started and played 90 minutes in Hallescher FC’s 2-0 loss to Ingolstadt on Sunday.

Taylor Booth, Malik Tillman did not dress in Bayern Munich II’s 3-0 loss to Verl on Saturday.

Regionalliga

McKinze Gaines started and played 90 minutes in Hannover II’s 3-2 win over Oberneuland on Saturday.

Michael Edwards, Bryang Kayo started 90 minutes in Wolfsburg II’s 1-0 win over Oldenburg on Saturday.

Matthew Hoppe came off the bench and played 27 minutes in Schalke II’s 2-1 loss to SV Straelen on Saturday.

Nick Taitague did not dress for Schalke II.

U-19 Bundesliga

Kobe Hernandez-Foster started and played 77 minutes in Wolfsburg U-19’s 3-2 loss to RB Leipzig on Saturday.

Italy

Serie A

Weston McKennie started and played 58 minutes in Juventus’ 2-2 draw with AS Roma on Sunday.

France

Ligue 1

Timothy Weah dressed but did not play in Lille’s 2-0 win over Nantes on Friday.

Spain

Liga 2

Shaq Moore started, registered a ASSIST, and played 90 minutes in Tenerife’s 2-1 loss to CD Mirandes on Sunday.

Portugal

Primeira Liga

Reggie Cannon started and played 90 minutes in Boavista’s 5-0 loss to Porto on Saturday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Desevio Payne came off the bench and played 29 minutes in FC Emmen’s 1-1 draw with Willem II on Sunday.

Sergino Dest came off the bench and played six minutes in Ajax’s 2-1 win over Vitesse Arnhem on Saturday.

Luca De La Torre dressed but did not play in Heracles Almelo’s 1-1 draw with PSV on Sunday.

Ulysses Llanez did not dress in Heerenveen’s 1-0 win over VVV-Venlo on Saturday.

Eerste Divisie

Chris Gloster came off the bench and played 14 minutes in Jong PSV’s 2-1 loss to NAC Breda on Saturday.

Alex Mendez and Jong Ajax face Excelsior on Monday.

Sebastian Soto and Telstar face FC Den Bosch on Monday.

Richard Ledezma did not dress for Jong PSV.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Aron Johannsson started, scored two GOALS, and played 90 minutes in Hammarby’s 3-1 win over Falkenbergs on Sunday.

Romain Gall came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Orebro’s 2-1 win over Sirius on Saturday.

Mix Diskerud did not dress in Helsingborg’s 1-0 loss to Ostersunds on Sunday.

Turkey

Super Lig

Eric Lichaj started and played 90 minutes in Fatih Karagumruk’s 2-0 win over Istanbul Basaksehir on Friday.

Tyler Boyd started and played 84 minutes in Besiktas’ 4-1 loss to Konyaspor on Sunday.

Poland

Ekstraklasa

Ben Lederman dressed but did not play in Rakow Częstochowa’s 2-2 draw with Cracovia on Saturday.

Kenny Saief did not dress in Lechia Gdansk’s 4-0 win over Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala on Saturday.

Scotland

Premiership

Ian Harkes started and played 90 minutes in Dundee United’s 1-1 draw with Hamilton Academic on Saturday.

Dillon Powers came off the bench and played 14 minutes for Dundee United.

Cameron Harper did not dress in Celtic’s 3-0 win over Hibernian on Sunday.

Belgium

first division

Chris Durkin started and played 84 minutes in Sint-Truiden’s 2-0 loss to Mechelen on Saturday.

Brendan Hines-Ike dressed but did not play in Kortrijk’s 3-1 loss to Royal Antwerp on Friday.

Ethan Horvath dressed but did not play in Club Brugge’s 2-1 win over Cercle Brugge on Sunday.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi came off the bench and played 25 minutes in Panetolikos’ 2-0 loss to Olympiakos on Saturday.

Switzerland

Super League

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu came off the bench and played one minute in Young Boys’ 0-0 draw with Sion on Saturday.

Austria

bundesliga

Erik Palmer-Brown started and played 90 minutes in Austria Wien’s 2-2 draw with Admira Moedling on Sunday.

Jesse Marsch and Red Bull Salzburg defeated Ried 3-1 on Saturday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Emmanuel Sabbi started and played 84 minutes in Odense’s 4-2 loss to Aarhus on Sunday.

Haji Wright came off the bench, scored two GOALS, and played 27 minutes in Sonderjyske’s 3-1 win over Aalborg on Sunday.

Michael Lansing dressed but did not play in Horsens’ 2-1 loss to Brondby on Sunday.

Jonathan Amon and Nordsjaelland face Lyngby on Monday.

Republic of Ireland

Premier division

Josh Gatt started and played 90 minutes in Dundalk’s 4-0 loss to Shamrock Rovers on Sunday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Ventura Alvarado and Atletico San Luis face Club Leon on Sunday.

Fernando Arce started and played 45 minutes in Necaxa’s 1-1 draw with Pumas on Saturday.

Sebastian Saucedo did not dress for Pumas.

Ascenso MX

Jonathan Suarez and Pumas Tebasco face Leones Negros on Sunday.